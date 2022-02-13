A chocolate covered tour of the Hoosier state

Indiana, it turns out, is a very sweet state indeed. Throughout the state, in big cities and small towns, candy makers are creating a plethora of confections ranging from all-time favorites such as turtles — those nut, caramel and chocolate goodies that often go by other names.

Then there are the much more unique such as the Campfire Clusters (graham crackers and homemade marshmallow dipped in chocolate) made by Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Indianapolis; Gismos (think turtles) made by Abbott’s Candies in Hagerstown, a company located in an 1852 former church that has been making sweets since 1890; and Dark Secrets from Lowery’s Candies in Muncie. What is a Dark Secret? Well, as the name would imply, the recipe is a secret but it’s safe to say that their centers are thicker than the typical cream fillings and they’re dipped in chocolate.

So in celebration of Valentine’s Day, grab a map and your car keys and take a Candy Land-style road trip to some of the best confectionaries in the state.

G.A. Schimpff’s Confectionery, one of the oldest, continuously operated family-owned candy businesses in the United States, has been making candy at its current Jeffersonville location since 1891, though the company has been in operation since the 1850s. There are free demonstrations where visitors can watch their famous cinnamon Red Hots being made, a soda fountain serving ice cream, sodas and sandwiches, a candy museum and a full selection of candies such as their hard candy fish and Modjeskas — caramel covered marshmallow named after the famous Polish actress Madam Helena Modjeska, who frequently performed in the Louisville area.

The Wakarusa Dime Store, which opened in downtown Wakarusa in 1907, now has a counterpart, the Wakarusa Dime Store of Mishawaka, which is located in a charming building with all sorts of decorative flourishes. The Dime Store is famous, candy-wise, for its Jumbo Jellybeans, which it began selling in 1969. The jellybeans come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate covered, as well as cinnamon, tangy and spice-flavored. But it’s not all jelly. The stores carry about 500 candy varieties include vintage sweets, Fannie May candies and Planet Gummis, a big TicTok favorite that can be difficult to find.

Veni’s Sweet Shop opened in Niles, Michigan, just across the state line from South Bend, in 1910, and more recently in Nappanee, Indiana. Their best sellers are truffles for women and turtles for men, said Lucinda Gaut, who works in the Nappanee store.

“I’m not sure why, but that’s the way it seems,” she said. “But all of our candies are popular.” That includes toffees, caramels, cream filled chocolates and signature mints.

You can purchase Cinnamon Potatoes — buttercreams rolled in cinnamon and shaped like, you guessed it, potatoes; Buckeyes — candy with a creamy peanut butter center dipped in milk chocolate that looks like the nut of the same name; and Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cherries at So Good Candies in Peru. A revival of a candy store that opened in 1900, it’s a quaint shop with an interesting selection of sweets.

Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates in Lebanon opened in 1966 but had previously been Callane’s Finer Candies, founded 18 years earlier. Still family owned, many of the recipes, all secret, date back to the original owners. Favorites are butter creams that come in such flavors as chocolate, coconut, lemon, maple, orange, raspberry, rum & butter and vanilla, as well as toffees and Pecan Caramel Delights. Coconut Haystacks, Honeycomb Chips, Maple Pecan Patties and Crispy Peanut Butter Melt-a-Ways are among their specialties.

The doors of the Olympia Candy Kitchen in Goshen opened in 1912, and it still retains that old-fashioned candy store charm with wood and glass display cases and during the holidays handmade candy canes. They make their own caramel for their turtles and both those and their chocolate-covered cherries were served at the inaugural balls of both George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Besides candy, they serve breakfast and lunch.

Exquisitely shaped and hand painted, Ghyslain candies are made in Union City and come in such shapes as hearts (for the Valentine’s Day collection), stilettos (yes, the shoes), and Turtle Mosaiques, milk chocolate shaped like real turtles and hand painted, each with a color representing the nuts inside and filled with Ghyslain’s signature caramel. As an example, the Green Turtles contain toasted pistachios and the red toasted pecans.

All are exquisite looking with unique ingredients. Ghyslain’s Amarenas are filled with white chocolate ganache infused with Kirsch extract, cherry purée and Italian amarena cherry. White chocolate ganache is also used in the Banana Fosters, this time infused with Jamaican rum extract and cinnamon caramel with banana, and the Hot Chili is a milk chocolate ganache with jalapeno pepper, cilantro, Patron Tequila, lime, vanilla and cinnamon.

Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks, and Ice Cream is located in a restored train depot in Franklin. They sell over 600 types of goodies, including Gummy Worms, multiple varieties of PEZ characters, Air Heads, Pop Rocks, Zots, Jelly Bellies, Sour Gummies, peach and watermelon rings, a variety of chocolate covered nuts and old fashioned nostalgic candies.

Close to home is Albanese Candy in Merrillville, famed for its Gummi Bears that come in 12 flavors as well as the Gummi Bear sours and Ultimate 8 Flavor Gummi Bears — Alfonso Mango, Amity Raspberry, Asian Pear, Black Currant, Blood Orange, Crimson Cranberry, Fuji Apple and Queen Pineapple, which took the 2020 NEXTY Consumer Choice Award in the Food & Beverage category. Among other awards Albanese has won are the Most Innovative New Product Award for itsWorld's Best Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Peanuts, and Best New Concept Award in the New Product Showcase at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago for Gummi Awesome Blossoms.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne was founded by Cathy DeBrand in 1987, but her career in making chocolate began even earlier when she started selling her homemade goodies to fellow students in elementary school. She now has four locations in Fort Wayne, one in Indianapolis, and ships all over the world. For her Connoisseur Collection she offers varieties such as Aztec, Raspberry Balsamic, Cassia, Jasmine, Rosemary Citrus, Valencia, Passion, Gianduja, and Salted Cafe Caramel.

Dating back to 1919, Martinsville Candy Kitchen in Martinsville demonstrates how they make their cinnamon and peppermint candy canes during their holidays. Their sweets, besides cakes, ice cream and pies, include Chocolate Covered Strawberry Bark and other types of chocolate candies.

