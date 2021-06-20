'A Day in the Gardens' walk set for July 11

"A Day in the Gardens" garden walk will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11.
The event, sponsored by the Lake County Master Gardeners program, will feature nine gardens in the Schererville, Dyer and St. John area.
One of the featured nine gardens is located at the home of Scott and Diane Richardson, 9445 Joliet St. in St. John.
The Richardson home, built in 1895 by one of the town's original settlers, has been in the family ever since, Diane Richardson said.
After the house was renovated in 1988, the yard transformation began.
In addition to a number of trees in the yard, most of the garden beds consist of perennials and colorful annuals that attract butterflies and birds.
The many birdhouses and much of the garden art throughout the yard were handcrafted by Scott Richardson, Diane Richardson said.
As visitors walk around the property, they will observe a vegetable garden, raspberry plants and numerous planting areas that continually evolve.
Homeowners and master gardeners will be on hand at the various gardens to answer any questions on the day of the event.
Tickets, at $10 each and with details of the nine gardens on the tour, can be purchased three ways:
• From local vendors, including Artful Garden in Crown Point; Elzinga's and Walt's in Dyer; Remus Farms in Hobart and Mighty Mike's Tires in St. John. Cash or check only.
• On the day of the walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCMGA table at St. John the Evangelist Rectory, 10701 Olcott Ave., St. John.
• Online using Eventbrite. When purchasing tickets on Evenbrite, check in at the LCMGA table on the day of the event to receive your program listing the garden locations. Online purchases include a $1.26 surcharge.
The Garden Walk 2021 is one of three fundraisers, the Lake County Master Gardeners hold each year, along with the Master Gardener Plant Sale and a symposium.
The proceeds of the garden walk help fund the Lake County Master Gardener Scholarship and grant programs.
For further information on these fundraisers, scholarships and grant programs, visit www.lcmgain.org.