'A Day in the Gardens' walk set for July 11

"A Day in the Gardens" garden walk will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11.

The event, sponsored by the Lake County Master Gardeners program, will feature nine gardens in the Schererville, Dyer and St. John area.

One of the featured nine gardens is located at the home of Scott and Diane Richardson, 9445 Joliet St. in St. John.

The Richardson home, built in 1895 by one of the town's original settlers, has been in the family ever since, Diane Richardson said.

After the house was renovated in 1988, the yard transformation began.

In addition to a number of trees in the yard, most of the garden beds consist of perennials and colorful annuals that attract butterflies and birds.

The many birdhouses and much of the garden art throughout the yard were handcrafted by Scott Richardson, Diane Richardson said.

As visitors walk around the property, they will observe a vegetable garden, raspberry plants and numerous planting areas that continually evolve.

Homeowners and master gardeners will be on hand at the various gardens to answer any questions on the day of the event.