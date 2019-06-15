KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — Ask a random American fly fisherman to envision the ideal angling experience, and he might describe something out of Norman Maclean’s 1976 novel “A River Runs Through It” — a lone angler in search of the perfect wild trout in the rivers of Western Montana.
Another might recall making precise, 80-foot casts to a bonefish in the turquoise flats off the Florida Keys.
Ask Will Winans, the Chicago-based proprietor of Big River Fly Fishing, and he’ll boast about a fishery much closer to home.
For Winans, some of the best, most exciting fly angling to be had anywhere is chasing smallmouth bass on the lower Kankakee River, beginning just a few miles downstream of where it crosses the state line into Illinois.
The 39-year-old Winans grew up in nearby Limestone Township, and he’s been throwing flies to Kankakee River smallmouth since high school. Conditions permitting, he guides clients on the river, known to local anglers as the K3 or the Kank, nearly every fishable day from April through October.
So Winans speaks from a quarter century of experience when he calls the Kankakee a “world-class” smallmouth bass fishery. To spend a day floating the river in Winans’ drift boat, as I did earlier this month, is to discover a fishery that often goes overlooked by even the most hard-core fly anglers.
“This is an untapped resource, on both sides of the state line,” Winans said. “It’s really common to do this float and not encounter another human being.”
A lifelong fishing fanatic, Winans has been guiding for a living on the Kankakee for about six years. He is one of just a handful of professional fly angling guides in the Chicago metro area who specialize in native, warm-water species like smallmouth bass. He’s part of an even smaller number who do it full-time.
Winans’ operation is something of an oddity in the wider fly angling world in part because of the misperception that the river systems of northern Illinois and Indiana aren’t conducive to fly fishing. To many, the sport is something you have to go somewhere else to do, and that somewhere certainly doesn’t include a river better known for floods and farms than rainbow trout.
“There’s this whole facade in fly fishing,” Winans said, referring to its popular depiction as a sport for rich people who can afford to plunk down thousands on gear and travel. “People can be a little pretentious about it.”
Even local fly fishermen are inclined to look further afield for their preferred angling destinations, to places like Wisconsin’s famed Driftless region or the “holy waters” of Michigan’s Au Sable River, the birthplace of conservation group Trout Unlimited.
As Winans will tell anyone who’ll listen, that list should include his home waters flowing through the Kankakee River State Park, just 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
A geological marvel
The Kankakee River rises in St. Joseph County, Indiana, about five miles southwest of South Bend.
From there, it flows west for about 140 miles until its confluence with the Des Plaines River, combining to form the Illinois River.
Geologically speaking, the Kankakee is a young river. It was formed between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, as meltwater from the Wisconsin glacier created an immense flood and carved out the river basin.
Winans gave me a crash course in this geological history within a few minutes of our meeting. It wasn’t because he sensed I was a riparian geology buff, but because he wanted to explain how the same features that make the Kankakee geologically unique also make it a productive bass fishery.
As Winans tells it, one reason why this stretch of Kankakee holds so many smallmouth bass is its gradient — the drop in elevation of the stream bed over a given distance. The gradient is generally steeper on the Illinois side than the Indiana, so the water moves faster.
As the swift water flows over shallow parts of the rocky river bottom, it creates riffles that can hold far more dissolved oxygen than slack water. In the hot summer months, when the daytime water temperature climbs into the 80s, bass congregate near the oxygenated water to feed.
The river’s rocky bed and banks also play a factor in nurturing the bass fishery, according to Winans. Exposed limestone and dolomite provide a habitat for a wide array of smallmouth bass prey, from aquatic insects to crayfish to minnows.
To top it off, this section of the Kankakee is what an experienced fly angler might call “big water.” For much of its course through the state park, the river is well over 100 yards from bank to bank, meaning there are countless riffles, eddies, holes, and drop-offs to provide shelter and feeding grounds for bass.
Add it all up, and the Illinois side of the Kankakee is special fishery in two important ways. It fishes more like a large, Western freestone river than a typical Midwestern stream, and it supports a healthy, self-sustaining bass population all year round.
“Smallmouth bass are 100% wild and native on this river,” Winans said, noting that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources doesn’t stock hatchery-raised bass here, as it does with walleye and other species.
That’s both good and bad news for fly anglers — wild bass fight harder and longer than their stocked cousins, but they’re also wilier and therefore harder to catch, especially when fishing conditions are less than ideal.
I found that out firsthand during our nine-mile float, just days after the third-wettest May in Illinois history.
‘A different river’
“Blown out” is a term fishermen use to describe a river so swollen with rainwater or runoff as to be unfishable.
That was the status of the Kankakee for the entire month of May, and conditions had only improved slightly by June 4, when I met Winans under overcast skies at the state park’s Warner Bridge boat launch.
The river was running high, fast and dirty, as if chocolate milk had been pouring out of the sky instead of water. Winans had warned me the fishing would be tough because the Kankakee was currently discharging 11,000 cubic feet per second, compared to its long-term average of 4,500 cf/s.
With that much water flowing through the river channel, the bass would avoid the fast current by congregating along the banks, Winans said. They also would likely stay in deeper water, so he rigged up a rod with a sinking-tip line tied to a streamer, a type of large fly that imitates baitfish, leeches, or large aquatic insects.
Winans instructed me to move my fly by stripping line in quick bursts, causing the streamer to dart through the water like a live baitfish. He also warned that I would have set the hook at even the slightest hint of a bite, because smallmouth bass strikes can be quite subtle on sub-surface flies.
In other words, I was going to have to work.
As I tried my best to make accurate casts to slack water along the river bank, the advantages of the drift boat versus a motorized craft or wading were immediately apparent. Using oars to constantly re-position the boat, Winans was able to keep me in a good casting position while I “read” the water and waited for a strike.
“I’m a bit of a die-hard, non-motor guy,” Winans said of his preference for drift boats. “It’s more organic, and it’s a great tactic for fishing. It gives you the element of surprise.”
The first two hours of the float passed by without much action, as Winans predicted it would. With the bass reluctant to come out of their hiding places to feed, I was left to marvel at the scenery in the park.
Much of the river is lined by cliffs of exposed bedrock that evoke the canyons of Illinois’ famed Starved Rock region. The timber on both banks soars high, creating a sensation of being in the middle of a large, unspoiled forest instead of farmland.
Even more surprising to this first-time visitor was the abundance of wildlife in the park. As Winans explained, the biodiversity on this section of the Kankakee is as impressive as it is anywhere in the Midwest.
In the course of a few hours, I observed bald eagles, osprey, blue heron, and red-tailed hawks flying over the river. Beaver, river otter and great horned owls are also a common sight, according to Winans.
As I rested my casting arm, Winans continued to probe the river for bass hideouts despite the tough water conditions. In the fly fishing game, the bite can turn on with even a slight change in sunlight, atmospheric pressure, water temperature or any one of a dozen other variables.
“My unspoken rule with clients is to never give up,” Winans said. “Sometimes you’ll be fishing all day with no action and then you hook a 20-inch smallmouth at the very end of the day.”
True to his word, I got my chance to land a trophy smallmouth as we rowed up Rock Creek, a small tributary of the main channel. I cast my fly into a “seam” — where swift current flows alongside a section of slow-moving water — and let it drift downstream.
The bass hit with a strike that was anything but subtle, snapping the line taught and bending the rod tip down toward the water. As I pulled the rod sharply to the side to set the hook in the fish’s jaw, I inexplicably dropped the line I was holding in my left hand.
The line immediately went slack and, before I could recover, the crafty fish felt the pressure ease and shook the fly loose.
I groaned, cursed and apologized to Winans for squandering his hard work in putting me in a position to land a big fish. But he smiled and shrugged as if to say, “It happens.”
After six years as a full-time guide, Winans has learned even a brief battle with a Kankakee River smallmouth is enough to keep clients coming back for more.
“It’s a different river every day,” he said.