A difficult game

In a team event at the Fall NABC (reported by Barry Rigal), South made 3NT in today's deal but was unhappy with his play.

West's bid of two hearts showed length in hearts and a minor. North tried 3NT; it seems he might have considered doubling an East-West contract.

When West led a diamond, South won with the ten and led a club to dummy's queen and East's king. With a decent break, South would have had four clubs, three spades and two diamonds. The actual 5-0 break was distressing, but luckily for declarer, East had no diamond to return. He led a heart, and South had time for a heart trick -- and nine tricks in all. If East had held a second diamond, South would have failed.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

South reproached himself for not winning the first diamond with the ace! Then the queen would have provided a second entry to dummy, letting South win four club tricks by leading the eight through East.

Credit South for spotting an improved line of play and for being self-critical. (Players and partnerships would improve if they spent time examining their results, good and poor.) Still, South was being hard on himself. His play of winning the first diamond with the ten was correct in theory.