‘A Funny Thing’ happening in Hammond

Gary Mion, director of Hammond’s Genesius Guild’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” is able to paraphrase a comic legend firsthand when discussing the legendary musical’s appeal.
“I had an opportunity to be at a press conference that Jackie Gleason was giving,” he said. “I asked him ‘how come ‘The Honeymooners’ are as funny now as they were when it first ran?’ and he said it was very simple: ‘They’re funny.’ And that’s the same thing with this show.”
Opening Aug. 16 and running through Aug. 25 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “Forum” follows the adventures of Pseudolus, a slave who attempts to match his master, Hero, with the love of his life in an attempt to earn his freedom in the ancient Roman era.
Co-penned by Larry Gelbart, who would go on to create the small screen version of “M*A*S*H,” and the first Broadway work of master composer Stephen Sondheim, “Forum” made its stage debut in 1962.
The musical, which was inspired by the writings of Roman playwright Titus Plauticus and includes songs such as “Pretty Little Picture,” “Lovely” and Comedy Tonight,” was nominated for seven Tony Awards in its initial run and took home six, including Best Musical and Best Author.
A 1995 Broadway revival, starring Nathan Lane as Pseudolus, also proved to be a success: he received the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical Tony.
“It’s an iconic musical,” Mion said. “It’s tremendously funny. It’s vaudevillian in its humor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen (a production of the play) where it didn’t make me laugh.”
Tom Knoerzer is Pseudolus and Joseph McCraw is Hero in Genesius Guild’s “Forum” production and lead a cast of nearly two dozen actors and singers. Included in the cast is Maria Machura as Philia, Jason Horn as Hero’s father, Senex and Kelly Denise Horton as Domina, Hero’s mother.
“They’re doing very well,” Mion said. “I’m very pleased with all of them. We did very well with the casting.”
A dinner theater presentation of “Forum” is scheduled for the Aug. 17 presentation.