A good mesh

The traditional high-card point requirement for game is 26, but if your high cards and distribution mesh well — if you have a fit in two suits or if you have no “wasted” honors opposite a singleton or void — you may score game with fewer points.

When today’s South opened 1NT, North’s two hearts was a “transfer” response. South would usually bid two spades, accepting the transfer, but since his hand was ideal for play at spades, he bid three diamonds to show a big spade fit with diamond strength.

North was encouraged enough to try three hearts, and South liked that bid as well. Since the hands appeared to complement each other perfectly, South jumped to the 21-point game.

Alas, South’s play was imperfect. When West led a trump, South drew trumps, cashed the ace of hearts and led a second heart to dummy’s queen. East took the king and jack and shifted to the eight of diamonds: nine, jack. West exited with a club and scored his king of diamonds at the end.

South should ruff a club at Trick Two, lead a trump to his hand, ruff a club, come to his ace of hearts and ruff his last club. Dummy then leads a heart.