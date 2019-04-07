WHITING — With one clip of a ridiculously large pair of scissors, a ribbon was cut to officially mark the grand opening of the Mascot Hall of Fame, located at 1851 Front St., on Saturday.
About 200 spectators watched Mayor Joe Stahura and the hall's own mascot, Reggie, join popular mascots such as K.C. Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lil' Red of the University of Nebraska take part in the ceremony that was punctuated with confetti cannons.
Although the hall officially opened to the public on Dec. 26, the plan all along was to later hold a more celebrated opening.
"We wanted to make sure we cut a ribbon in warm weather time," Stahura said. "The attendance has been great and now with the warm weather starting to sneak in, the place has been packed almost every day."
Orestes Hernandez, executive director for the Hall of Fame, said the soft opening in December allowed time to work out any kinks and build programming prior to the grand opening weekend, which continues on Sunday with appearances by famous mascots on hand to take photos and sign autographs.
He said the hall has proved to be a popular destination despite opening during winter.
"We've welcomed, through last night, a little over 9,000 people through the door," Hernandez said.
Andy Fillipp, of Villa Park, IL, brought his seven-year-old son, Benjamin, to watch the ribbon cutting and meet the mascots. It was their second visit to the hall.
"I liked all of the interactive stuff that we could do and the kids play area where they could play the different sports was entertaining and fun," Fillipp said.
He said his son has inherited his dad's love of mascots.
"It's nice that it's nice and local, but we would have went anywhere for it," Fillipp said.
It was the first trip to the hall for Tosharree Kelly, of Michigan City, and her seven-year-old daughter, Malaicah,
"I love it," Kelly said. "The mascots are playing with her, chasing her."
Kelly remarked how the hall is also informative. It contains educational components that make it an interactive children's museum.
"I think it will draw a lot of people to Indiana that's never been here before," Kelly said. "It's a lot of people that's into sports, so I think this is a great idea. We needed something like this."
Joel Bender, co-owner of the logic challenge game store Mind Benders on nearby 119th St., said the hall has served its purpose of attracting visitors to Whiting and that numbers have been up at his store since the December opening.
"It's bringing business to us," Bender said. "It's bringing business to the downtown merchants."
The next big event at the Mascot Hall of Fame will be induction weekend, to be held June 14-16.
Current members of the Hall will be recognized and four new mascots will be officially inducted: Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals) and Nittany Lion (Penn State University).
With a Bulls game taking place Saturday night, Benny was the only one of the four not present for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Hernandez said the induction ceremony will occur the morning of June 16 and an associated parade will likely take place down 119th St. on either June 15 or June 16.