A grotesque, inglorious look at Capone's last year

“Capone” is the work of filmmaker Josh Trank, who, you may recall, is the blockbuster wunderkind who became a bit of a pariah in under four years. His film “Chronicle” made him, at 27, a precious box office superstar who earned comparisons to Spielberg and Cameron. But his decline started before he could make good on the assumption that he was the next big thing. He was then hired, and fired, from a Star Wars film. But perhaps his most infamous moment was when he distanced himself from his expensive “Fantastic Four” reboot a day before it opened (and bombed) with a tweet implying that studio interference ruined his once great film.

Although we’ll never get to see what he might have done left to his own devices with “Fantastic Four,” for better or worse “Capone” is fully a Josh Trank product. He wrote, edited and directed. And although “Capone” has interesting elements and a strong style, it is also deeply flawed and a bit of a slog to get through. Hardy’s go-for-broke performance is certainly jaw-dropping, but not exactly effective in drawing you in to care about his story or his regrets. There are threads that are introduced with little resolve: The possible $10 million that he’s hidden and lost, the FBI agent (a compelling Jack Lowden) who has to convince his own boss that Capone is worth continuing to investigate, and the out-of-wedlock son who keeps calling and appearing to him. The supporting cast is wasted (it’s not just Cardellini). Matt Dillon pops up for a bit. And Kyle MacLachlan plays the physician who suggests the family give him a carrot instead of a cigar, since he won’t notice anyway. It's also numbingly violent.