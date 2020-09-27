A heart for hospice

Sylvia Komyatte’s time at Hospice of the Calumet Area may be far less these days, but her devotion and impact are just as immeasurable as ever.

Komyatte’s journey with HCA began nearly four decades ago as she helped open the doors as one of our first volunteer staff members, serving initially as a nurse and patient companion in the early 80s.

“Sylvia’s faith and unwavering giving spirit is inspiring because she’s just a wonderful lady,” said Cynthia Camp, HCA volunteer coordinator. “She knew how to be present for others and her kindness and compassion for people touched so many throughout the years. Sylvia has this thing for serving others that is etched in her being and she has served in just about every role here at Hospice of the Calumet Area. She was instrumental in laying the foundation for our organization.”

Sylvia’s always had a beautiful heart for the hospice mission. She impacted lives directly by her giving spirit and her compassion for her patients. In 1985, when HCA was focusing on building a spiritual program to acquire Medicare certification, it was Sylvia Komyatte, having attained her master’s degree from Loyola in pastoral counseling, who competently stepped forward to become HCA’s first Volunteer Chaplain.