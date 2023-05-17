Tales of old Hollywood and one of TV's most beloved stars will be in the spotlight this weekend in Munster.

Comedienne Karen Knotts will bring her show "Tied Up in Knotts" to audiences on May 21 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

Comedienne Karen Knotts says in the 1950’s, her father Don Knotts was making the rounds of casting directors’ offices in New York City “when destiny knocked on his door.”

Don Knotts, forever remembered as the nervous and high-strung small town deputy of television fame, was cast for a small part in a Broadway play starring Andy Griffith.

Fast-forward a decade later, in the 1960’s, CBS cast Griffith to star in a sitcom about a small town sheriff and Knotts decided to ring up his former co-star to ask: “Could you use a deputy?”

Karen Knotts is always proud to share her father’s story about, as she describes it, “how Barney Fife was born.”

Karen Knotts is headlining one performance of her hit one-woman stage show “Tied Up In Knotts” at Theatre at the Center at 3 p.m. Sunday May 21 in the stage space at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster and she promises audiences plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from her famous dad and both his movie and TV career, the latter which not only includes “The Andy Griffith Show,” but also 1980s fame resurgence as fussy landlord Mr. Furley on ABC hit sitcom “Three’s Company” co-starring with the late John Ritter and Suzanne Somers.

Tickets to “Tied Up In Knotts” starring Karen Knotts are $40 and available by calling the theater box office at 219-836-3255 or online at www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com There is also a special pre-show dining option in the ballroom of the CVPA prior to the performance. For any additional $30, guests can enjoy a special “Mayberry-themed” dinner served by Chef Joe Trama and his team showcasing a fun menu starring Otis Campbell’s Homemade Vegetable Soup, Mrs. Larch’s Denver Biscuits with butter, Better-than-Aunt Bee’s Fried Chicken, which is Don Knott’s own mother Elsie’s recipe, “Nip it in the Bud!” Spuds with Country Gravy, Emmett’s Mixed Carrots and Peas and Opie’s “Carrot-Top” Cake for dessert. For booking the meal reservation and prepayment, guests can call Trama Catering Dining and Events Office at 219-836-1930 Ext. 2.

“I have fond memories of visiting the set of Mayberry and seeing cast members like Ron Howard who played Opie and Frances Bavier as Aunt Bea,” said Karen Knotts, who lives in Los Angeles.

“They were not like their TV characters. In 1970’s, when I was a teenager attending Beverly Hills High, and later as student at USC, while Dad was doing variety shows with Bill Cosby and Tim Conway and making friends with movie star divas, I was introduced to so many great names. As an adult, my Dad encouraged me with both my acting and librarian careers. I love revisiting these memories of our special father-daughter bond. Baby boomers grew up with great shows on TV.”

Karen Knott’s 90- minute show features her narration with multi-media as a heartfelt and humorous tribute to her late father, who died at age 81 in 2006. Karen describes the stage show as the story of her dad’s career as told from his daughter’s memories and treasured stories of family stardom. During some moments of her performance, Karen also slips in and out of character in the guise of her dad's favorite Aunt Emma and at times, even recreating the vocals and mannerisms in character as TV’s Aunt Bea. From fond memories of her special father-daughter bond to stories about visiting the set of Mayberry and which of the cast members were "not" like their TV characters providing an insider scoop for all the Mayberry and Don Knotts fans.

Following her performance, Karen will also be greeting fans and signing copies of her new hardcover book of the same name “Tied Up In Knotts” ($21 Chicago Review Press, Sept 2021).

“People have been asking me to write this book for years but I always said no, because I didn’t think I could,” she said.

“I finally accepted the challenge and I’m so glad I did because I learned even more about Dad and our family. I’ve played my stage show at theaters and festivals all over and have found Baby Boomers really love it, because like my book, it’s a witty show about growing up with a legendary comedian dad as told in a unique way with lots of visuals on screen, and through storytelling, jokes, characters and impersonations.”

CAPTIONS

Karen and Composite photo with promotion

Comedienne Karen Knotts is headlining one performance of her hit one-woman dinner and stage show “Tied Up In Knotts” at Theatre at the Center at 3 p.m. Sunday May 21 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. (Photo Provided)

For Knotts Family Photos

Karen Knotts, lower right, is seen in a 1962 family photo with her famous family, including father actor and comedian Don Knotts, holding her younger brother Thomas, and their actress mother Kathryn Metz, who was the first of Don’s three wives. (Photo Provided)