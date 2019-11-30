LaPORTE — An occasional raindrop under threatening skies didn’t seem to dampen the turnout or spirit in welcoming Santa Claus to LaPorte on Saturday.
The annual Santa Parade on Lincolnway ended with the bearded man in the red suit climbing down from a firetruck and listening to the Christmas wishes of children inside his chalet at Plaza 618.
A line of more than 100 children, parents and grandparents quickly developed for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the parade.
Six-year-old Mariah Stone was among the first children to sit on Santa’s lap.
"She’s always excited every year to come," said her mother, Katie.
Jim and Jessica Durham brought their children Adler, Molly and Connor, ages 5 to 7.
Jessica Durham liked seeing Santa the most, while Adler especially liked the horses.
"And our neighbor drove in the parade in an old car so that was cool," Jessica Durham said.
Dana Wilhelm came out with her four grandchildren.
She’s been going to the parade since her children were babies.
"I love it. It’s a great thing to do every year," she said.
Other units in the parade included a 1973 Cadillac ambulance.
Richard Vyse, owner of Haverstock Funeral Home, said he bought the retired orange and white emergency response vehicle 15 years ago near Cleveland.
"We have a lot of fun driving it in parades like this one. We really enjoy it," he said.
Adding spirit to the occasion were cartoon characters like Snoopy and children scrambling for what seemed like an endless supply of candy tossed along the route.
Things looked rather bleak, initially, due to a mixture of rain and snow in the forecast.
Just a slight mist came down for a short period, and turnout was strong.
"All in all, I think it was a great day. Everybody kind of showed up and were excited to see Santa," said Angela Rose, the city’s downtown coordinator.