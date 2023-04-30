Well, it took me back a bit. Over a half a century … guess that qualifies as “a bit.” College dances. At the Lewin Center. Mid '60s.

This would be St. Joseph’s College Calumet Campus. SJCCC. Now known as Calumet College of St. Joseph. And it’s had a few other names in-between. I am an alumnus, class of '68.

Yeah, a typical story. I was, if not the first, one of the first of the third generation of Grenchik’s and Hruskocy’s to get a college degree. Hitchhiking most every day down Indianapolis Boulevard from Whiting and bumming a ride back home from someone.

But I graduated in four years, debt free and with a much broader view and understanding of … well everything. Maybe this would have happened at any college, but it happened for me at a small Catholic, liberal arts college a few miles down Indianapolis Boulevard from my Whiting home. My college. And I am grateful.

This was back when our local Catholic college was a ragtag collection of sundry buildings near the Four Corners area of East Chicago, Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue. All our buildings were old storefronts and other businesses. I remember the bookstore being a former diner and our student union building, the aforementioned Lewin Center, was once the phone company.

It was called the Lewin Center because the Lewin brothers, clothiers in the region, paid off the mortgage on the building. I remember this partly because I emceed the ceremonial tearing up of the mortgage and the naming of the center after our benefactors.

My old college has had many benefactors, none more prominent than Amoco (Standard Oil, now BP). In 1973 the oil giant donated its former research building and surrounding land in Whiting to the college. That six-story structure is now the heart of the college.

For some personal irony, that building is where my father worked until the research arm of the company moved to Naperville (I could have walked to college).

And for another irony, when I needed a few classes to obtain a license from Indiana after my days teaching in Illinois were through, I was back at my old college, nearly 40 years later and with a substantial tuition break.

One more irony, (last one, promise, besides that one of my profs was a former principal of mine). During introductions on the first day of class, I mentioned that I had graduated from Cal College in 1968, to which my prof responded that was great. He was born in 1969. We got along well.

So the dance?

Well, a few times in the past, I had wanted to go the Scholarship Gala the college has been holding for several years, but I never did. This year I talked my friend and fellow alum, Ken Zubeck, long-time councilman from Whiting, into going. Alumni get a discount.

The event was in the main entertainment venue of the Hard Rock Casino, a pretty impressive setup. There was a larger crowd than I anticipated, and it was a grand affair. Some of the regular things you might expect for a fund-raising event … silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, a nice dinner, quality beverage, live music.

There were speeches and annual awards handed out. The presentations were well done and in a nice touch, current students, who are no doubt beneficiaries of scholarship money raised at events like this, made the award intros. With all this and the introduction of a new capital campaign, nothing became tedious.

Listening to the young students of the college make presentations, I was impressed and began thinking of the long span of time between my years at college and theirs. And I remembered myself making the presentation to the Lewin brothers back in my college days.

So I found them later in the evening and just briefly told them how long ago I graduated from Cal College and how I appreciated my time there and that I was glad to see them stepping up for the school. Our school.

And the dancing?

I used to dance a fair bit. But age and Mr. Arthritis and Mr. Stenosis have toned that down. But the night of the gala I was back at it with my wife, Marie. And for a little while, I was back in the Lewin Center and it was 1968 again.

Calumet College has recently, for the first time, built student housing. And now they’re looking forward. Dr. McCormick announced a capital campaign at the Scholarship Gala. The college is looking to raise $7.5 million. They have some major commitments and a matching opportunity. The campaign looks to add more residential housing and a multi-purpose athletic field as well as increasing funds for scholarships.

If you’re of a mind … you can contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at 219 473 4388 or ccsj.edu

I can vouch for the place.

Thanks for reading.