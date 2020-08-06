A low-key 'Secret Garden' that still blooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For more than a century, Frances Hodgson Burnett's “The Secret Garden," first published in 1911, has endured. It remains one of the great classics of children's literature, a book that deftly combines the dreams and nightmares of childhood. Its balance of dark and light, death and rebirth is still powerfully moving in its rare harmony.

Mark Mundan's adaptation, which STX Films will release on-demand Friday, struggles to burrow into the interiors of its characters. It's sluggish at times and too withdrawn for such a vibrant tale. But it stays nevertheless in tune with the spirit of Burnett's book, and by the time it reaches its late crescendo, this “Secret Garden” blooms nevertheless.

“The Secret Garden” has been adapted many times before but only once as a major movie, in 1993. Agnieszka Holland's version, a superbly crafted family film, remains a classic in its own right. Produced by Francis Ford Coppola, shot by Roger Deakins and featuring Maggie Smith as the housekeeper, Holland's “Secret Garden" (currently streaming on HBO Max) is tough to top.

Mundan's film, scripted by Jack Thorne, softens some of the edges of its central character, Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx). The first line of Burnett's book refers to the orphaned Mary, whose parents never wanted her, as “the most disagreeable child ever seen.”