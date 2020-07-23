A Marie Curie biopic in 'Radioactive'

Maybe there's not anything so wrong with that. Female scientists are so frequently underappreciated that “Radioactive” is worthwhile. Curie hasn't been absent from screens. There was, most recently, the 2017 international production “Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge” and the 1997 French drama “Les Palmes de M. Schutz,” with Isabelle Huppert as Curie. But not since 1943′s Oscar-nominated “Madame Curie” has she had the full biopic treatment. As the first person to win the Nobel Prize twice — after which she saved countless lives with mobile X-ray labs during World War I — she had the sort of huge life that more than fills a movie.

And “Radioactive” has endeavored to capture a full picture of Curie, starting with her romance with Pierre (Sam Riley). Having suffered the misogyny of colleagues and recently been turned out of her office, she's skeptical of him both professionally and romantically. But he proves an equitable partner and, besides, has something special to offer: laboratory space.