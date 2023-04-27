The popular show "Listen to Your Mother" will make its return to the Region in early May.

"Listen to Your Mother," (LTYM), which highlights stories of motherhood, will be performed at 3 p.m. May 7 at Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart.

"I'm super excited about the team this year, which is the real Mothers of Northwest Indiana," said Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of "Listen to Your Mother."

Bedwell said the performers this year will also be presenting a variety of mediums from stories and songs to poems.

"We have all women this time," she said adding the only male on stage will be master of ceremonies Jay Wacasey.

In the past, there have been a few men who have participated in the storytelling production in various years.

"The show is not just about what's good about motherhood," Bedwell said, adding there are many emotions and styles of motherhood on display in the presentations. Many, she said, are "raw, deep, honest, emotional and real."

Bedwell said she always has the goal of touching people's lives with this show. Through all of the presentations, audience members will find they can relate to many of them. Bedwell said she wants to help people "realize that other people go through the same sort of heartache and happiness."

The stories range from humorous to serious as well as compelling and heartbreaking.

The original show "Listen To Your Mother" was started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin in 2010. It's currently celebrating 12 years of being presented in Northwest Indiana. "Listen to Your Mother" has traveled to more than 60 cities across the country through the years.

Imig's mission for the show was to unite a group of writers to do a presentation about motherhood which centered around storytelling.

Stories throughout the years have focused on mothers of all types from mothers-in-law, those who've adopted children, step moms, fur moms and many others.

"Listen To Your Mother" has always had a fundraising component.

"This year, we're going to have a few organizations we donate to. We're just going to pop up and present a check to them," Bedwell said. It'll be a surprise until the day they visit the organization, she explained.

"We're going to recognize at least five organizations," she said.

Bedwell said she sees "Listen To Your Mother" as a "gift to the community."

FYI: "Listen To Your Mother" will be performed at 3 p.m. May 7 at Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. Tickets are $20 to $25. Visit eventbrite.com and look for "Listen To Your Mother."

The following performers will offer presentations about motherhood during "Listen To Your Mother."

Jay Wacasey

Jay Wacasey is honored to be chosen as Master of Ceremony at Hobart Indiana’s “Listen To Your Mother” event. Jay is the Author of the book "The Man-U-Script" as well as co-host of the popular iTunes and Spotify Podcast “The MentalEdge Podcast." Jay is also the proud father of three amazing kids and the husband of a wife he hardly deserves. Additionally, he and his wife, Missy, are owners of the popular Createaspaceplace, a venue for micro events, in Hobart.

Carrie Bedwell

A lifelong Hobartian, Carrie lives in Hobart with her husband, Rob, and son, Thayer, 9. An English teacher by day, Carrie loves to read, write, and travel. This summer she’s off to Spain, Italy, France, and Switzerland. A cast member of LTYM in 2014, she’s been producing, directing, and participating in the show since 2018.

Carri Ables

The “other” Carri returns for the third time in LTYM. She lives in Hobart with her husband, eight-year-old sassy daughter and two mischievous cats. By day, she’s a renal social worker, and by night, a certified running coach at the YMCA. In between, she enjoys running, reading, sipping margaritas and spending time with family.

Ella Bell

A graduate of Valparaiso University and single mom to three boys. Ella joins the LTYM cast for her second year. She loves road trips, bookstores, 1940’s fashion, animal rescue and all the things that come with being a “boy mom”. Since her first appearance in LTYM, Ella has been asked to share her journey of single parenting, faith and recovery to many audiences in NWI. Grateful for every day and all that it brings, Ella believes wholeheartedly that children don’t need to see a perfect mom, they need to see a happy one.

Jessica Marie Brooks

Once a Pirate, always a Pirate! Jessica is a Merrillville High School Alum, currently studying Speech Pathology at Governor’s State University. By day she is responsible for coordinating goods coast to coast for Uber Freight as an Intermodal Coordinator. By night she is a dream chaser, crafting children’s books that will create a legacy her family can stand on. For fun, Jess loves all things fitness. You can find her in the local gym, hammering out burpees and completing high box jumps! A mother of three (10, 9, and 11 months) her high energy is her currency. She is excitedly joining the LTYM cast for the first this year and looking forward to sharing her story.

Britany Dawson

Britany lives in Chesterton with her husband, one very bad cat, and four children (16 mos, 3.5, 8-going-on-15, and actually 15). Currently a SAHM, the West Virginia native has been a Reservist, a bartender, a PRSA Crystal Award recipient, a singer in a funk band, an event planner, a Scrabble enthusiast, an amateur photographer, and, historically, a terrible dancer. She's excited to return to LTYM, hopeful that future bios may list "writer."

Danielle Egolf

This hairstyling, craft loving, Prosecco sipping, popcorn snacking, God fearing, girl mom thrives in chaos but lives for the quiet. Danielle, her husband Michael, 3 daughters (10,9, 6 mos.), and naughty pug Sophie live in Valparaiso. She has been a hair stylist for 20 years but recently took a step back to soak up each precious moment with her children and pour more focus into her writing. She also never turns down a chance to dance, loves playing scrabble, and enjoys taking long walks. This is her first time participating in the LTYM show.

Bennett Gallivan

Since her first appearance in 2018, Bennett has shared her tales of her beloved Bubby. She lives in Hobart with her loving husband Paul, her two void cats and a house full of books. She loves trips to wineries because saying one is a wine connoisseur is fancier than calling oneself a wino. She lives to watch movies and eat delicious food. She likes to think that she makes a difference in students lives at Ivy Tech and hopes to make everyone smile a little every day.

Eunice Jarrett

Born in Hammond, to parents whose ministry included "Be fruitful and multiply," Eunice is number 8 of 13 siblings. She is the proud mother of 2 sons, the ex-wife of more. A retired school teacher and mental health professional. Trying to improve her karma by recently volunteering in a kindergarten classroom. Celebrated being in her 70th year by visiting beautiful Accra, Ghana, where strangers greeted her with "Welcome home."

Amy Lavalley

Amy and her husband Andy live in Valparaiso with their mutt Lucy and have two kids, Anna, a junior at DePaul University, and Joe, a grad student in aerospace engineering at Purdue University. Amy is a lifelong journalist and senior content editor at the Post-Tribune. This is her second year in LTYM. In her free time (hahahaha!!!), she likes to read, putter in the garden and watch true crime documentaries.

Kelly McGuire

Kelly McGuire is a supermom, wife, and mobile notary public with a passion for creating an inclusive world, advocating for gentle parenting, mental health and building a supportive community. Kelly lives in Hobart, Indiana, and her hope is to be a shining example of the kind of caring, committed, and community-minded individuals who call Northwest Indiana home. She believes that her work as a notary public, community advocate and mother will leave a lasting impact on the Region. When she's not changing the world one signature (@heykellythemobilenotary), podcast (@heykellyonair), or blog post (www.heykellymcguire.com) at a time, you can find her spending time with her family and pets.

Brittany Mikolajczyk

Brittany is a Hobart girl who loves to make you laugh, even if she’s the butt of her own joke. She and her husband Derek hope their three children never lose their silliness. Do what you love with love. Nothing else matters.

To Hazel, Avvalyn, and Grey: You bring me more joy than you’ll ever know.

To Bekah, my baby sister: I dedicate this to you. I love you with all my heart and then some.

Catherine Murphy

This connection craving, exhausted yet grateful Momma is a NWI native. Her degrees and day job are in dentistry and orthodontics while her heart is in providing holistic health advocacy. She transformed her chaos during the Covid pandemic into a creative outlet by writing stories and is now the author of 2 books: "Dear Momma" and "Dear Friend, Do You Know About Tongue Ties?" Dr. Catherine lives in Schererville with her handsome hubby Mat and their Lego loving, doll doting children: Patrick and Matilyn.

Leah Peksenak

Though a Pittsburgh native, Leah has, in her almost-five-years in NWI, developed a passion for lemon rice soup, long drives on country roads and passive aggression. She is a Pastor, the wife of Luke (he's the cute beefcake with the blond Einstein hair), and the mother of Clementine (AKA Clem, AKA Cleminem, AKA inClement Weather, AKA Clemodo Dragon, AKA Clemmerson Airplane, AKA The Tiny Princess). This is Leah's first year, both as a mother and as a cast member.

Jennie Weer

Jennie lives in Griffith with her husband and two boys, 4 & 1. She works in donor relations for a non-profit organization. She may suffer from RBF but deep down she is a big softy. She's got a big heart for people and animals. In her free time she likes to garden, play piano, write and watch "The Office" over and over. This is her first time in LTYM.