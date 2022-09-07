A mix of musical happenings on the agenda this weekend

One of the musical and entertainment highlights of the Fall season in Northwest Indiana is back and happening this weekend.

The annual Lightning Bug Festival returns to Porter County's beautiful 238-acre county park Sunset Hill Farms (775 Meridian Road) in Valparaiso, which boasts a natural amphitheater perfectly designed by Mother Nature for concerts.

The festival is a two-day music and camping event celebrating American Roots Music and generally drawing a few thousand people from around the Midwest and beyond to the spacious grounds for one last commune with the outdoors before the snows come. This year's attendance is expected to be bigger than ever due to the long lockdown situation, and because the 2022 talent line-up is bigger and better than ever.

For the first time in the fest's history, there will be two stages so as to allow for a seamless flow of music, as multiple artists of local, regional and national fame alternate stages to keep changeovers quick and to keep music in the air through the event.

This year's talent roster features 16 bands. Both nights will find international group Railroad Earth headlining the Main Stage with 9:30 p.m. performances. Friday's earlier main stage line-up features: Duane Betts (1 p.m.), Lindsay Lou (3:45 p.m.), and Ghost Light (6:30 p.m.). Saturday's earlier main stage acts are: Charlie Parr (1 p.m.), Cedric Burnside (3:45 p.m.), and The Lil' Smokies (6:30 p.m.).

The smaller Barn Stage features five artists per day. Friday's line-up has Pajamas (noon), Holly Bowling (2:20 p.m.), Charlie Parr (5 p.m.), Cordovas (8 p.m.) and Marcus Rezak's Led Is Dead (11:05 p.m.). On Saturday, the schedule is: Riverspell (noon), Old Pup (2:20 p.m.), Sicard Hollow (5:05 p.m.), Mikeala Davis & Southern Star (8 p.m.) and Debutants (11 p.m.). Ticket prices and options vary. More: lightningbugmusicfestival.com.

Lightning Bug Festival is a non-profit event benefiting Backline which offers mental health and wellness resources for the music industry. More: backline.care.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents "Simply Elton: A Magical Tribute To Sir Elton John" on Friday. Tickets: $20. On Saturday, lady rockers are the subject of musical "tributes" as the groups Jagged Little Pill and Stupid Girl, respectively tip their hats to the music of Alanis Morissete and Garbage in a double headline bill. Opening Saturday's show is Halestorm tribute band, Freak Like Me. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door.

New Art Theater fall/winter concerts put on sale this week include: The Robby Celestin Band with Lauren Dukes matinee show on Oct. 16, M&R RUSH: 50th Anniversary Tour Celebration Kick-Off on Nov. 19, the Women of Motown Holiday Concert on Dec. 3, and the holiday concert "Classical Blast: Dark Side of the Yule."

• Hobart's harmonizing sisters -- Mindi & Amber (of High Street Band) -- make their debut this evening at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart for the eatery's weekly, family friendly 6:30-9:30 p.m. "Acoustic Thursday" series. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) the C-4 Blues Band has a special reunion on stage for the "2nd Annual Memorial Jam" celebrating the memory of longtime local musician Frank "The Tank" Caruso, the father and musical mentor of C-4 co-founders Derek and Trevor Caruso. Local music fans will remember C-4 as a teenage blues band that rocked clubs and fests throughout the Region during the mid to late 2000s, later serving as the backing band for blues belter Shirley King, before its members split off into other bands like Blues Fuse and Reggae Express. Frank was a local musician and sound engineer for many years in the Region. All local players are welcome to come out and jam at this special open stage memorial event. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary's weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at its Hard Rock Cafe Stage welcomes a 9 p.m. performance by Nashville-based singer/songwriter Elizabeth Cook, who not only creates and performs music, but also spins it as a SiriusXM Outlaw Country Radio DJ, hosting her own show "Apron Strings."

Blues is back at the Council Oak Stage at 8 p.m. Friday when singer/guitarist Carlos Johnson brings his unique style of playing -- he's a lefty that plays a right-handed guitar upside down in the tradition of Jimi Hendrix and Albert King. Johnson has been a popular blues artist for decades.

Danish Metal band Mercyful Fate has been added to perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Thursday, Nov. 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. performance. Tickets start at $62.50 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Heavy metal band Kreator and Midnight are scheduled as the night's opening acts. More on all of the above at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Beaver & Friends play acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Jam/Americana group The Unstoppables take the stage there on Friday night and on Saturday the musical menu features Sunfallen and James Gedda. This Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee" welcomes back acoustic duo Chris & Lou. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The final all-ages, outdoor show of the "Sheridan Stage Summer Concert Series" happens on Friday in Whiting (119th & Sheridan), as the Latin/R&B groove group HEAVY perform a free concert from 7-10 p.m., presented by Arts Alive.

• The Side Street Strutters celebrate their 40th Anniversary as a performing group and over 100 years of jazz music tonight at 7 p.m., as they treat local music fans to a concert dubbed -- "Swingin' And Singin'" -- at Munster High School Auditorium. Tickets: $30. More: Carolyn at 219-932-9795.

• Billy Gilman -- the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart -- has been announced as the first concert performer of the Fall 2022 -Spring 2023 live music concerts presented on Thursdays by PortageLIVE! Gilman became an international sensation when his debut single "One Voice" hit the top of the country charts in 2000. He will perform on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Portage High School East Auditorium (6450 U.S. Highway 6) in Portage. More: portagelive.org.

• The Chicago-based alternative outfit Bonelang -- comprised of lifelong friends and collaborators Samy Language and Matt Bones -- has announced the release of their forthcoming single, "Gladiator Glory," as the follow up to their "Nervous Oracle" EP released in May of this year. More: bonelang.com.

• The Chicago progressive death metal band Warforged -- formed in 2012 -- release their newest album, "The Grove|Sundial," on Sept. 9 via The Artisan Era record label. Available on limited edition "splatter colored vinyl," the new album features the already digitally released singles "Bliss Joined to The Bone" and "Sheridan Road." More: facebook.com/warforgedband.

• Wendy Dio -- widow of late great metal singer Ronnie James Dio -- returns as this Tuesday's guest on my weekly Lakeshore Public Radio celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT." Wendy will be joined by film directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton to discuss the brand new documentary, "Dreamers Never Die," a career-spanning documentary on the life and times of the legendary metal icon that will be presented in more than 500 cinemas worldwide for two days only on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. Tickets and listings of local NWI and Chicago area theater presentations of the film is available at diodreamersneverdie.com. Tune in "Midwest BEAT" every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 89.1FM or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.