Music fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a special concert this weekend in honor of Love's holiday.

The "Valentine's Brass Quintet" concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Theatre at the Center in Munster. Performing will be five members of the brass section of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

"It'll be a lot of fun and there will even be some interaction with the audience," said Thomas Stark, trombone player and leader of the quintet.

Stark said the musicians will give information on the songs they'll perform prior to each piece. They'll also explain a bit about the different brass instruments.

The show will star Stark on trombone, Greg Fudala and Bill Camp on trumpets with John Schreckengost on horn and Darren Castellanos on bass trombone.

"There'll be a bit of a romantic theme," Stark said. With songs about love and romance in the spotlight, the show will be perfect for an early Valentine's Day concert choice.

Among songs on the playlist will be tunes from "A Chorus Line," romantic standards such as "My Funny Valentine" and "Stardust" as well as songs from Debussy, love tunes from the Renaissance period and from pop/rock composer Elton John.

"A (standalone) brass concert isn't usual for a concert," Stark said, adding orchestra personnel thought it be a good idea to bring something different to audiences. "We haven't done a brass quintet concert like this before."

"We want to educate people on the brass instruments of the orchestra," he said.

Stark said the concert will be strictly an instrumental show. No vocal pieces are on the roster.

The musician said he began playing brass at a young age.

"I started learning the trombone when I was in fifth grade," Stark said. He added the trombone is a very expressive instrument which has similarities to "vocal" characteristics and the human voice.

"All the musicians in the quintet have been playing for about 30 years," Stark said. The brass musicians also have all performed with various acclaimed musicians and singers as well.

According to Stark, the orchestra members would like to bring more chamber concerts such as this to audiences where they showcase different instruments from strings and brass to percussion.

In addition to the concert, guests will have the opportunity to make reservations for a Sunday Champagne Brunch at the center. After the show, there will also be a reception allowing audience members to meet the musicians and NISO maestro Kirk Muspratt.

FYI: "Valentine's Brass Quintet" concert will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org. For reservations for brunch, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.