A night at the ballet, in time for ‘Nutcracker’ season

HAMRICK: We did the “Ghost Light” video with dancers from Royal Ballet, and it was so nice to see them excited and smiling and having a project and a focus. But that was really just the dancers, and we thought, how can we help everybody in this live arts world? And I felt it would be really nice if we did some classical ballet. We miss that because it’s harder to do remotely. I’m excited to see the dancers' faces after running a pas de deux, or how excited the audience will be to see some of the classics they've been missing.

AP: Unlike some streaming events, you're not charging viewers.

HAMRICK: No. We’re going to stream to our web page or you can view it on YouTube. I thought it would be nice just to give something for free. Of course, donations are welcome, because that’s going to help the artists. Anything left will be distributed to different dancers' funds across the United States.

AP: It’s been such a difficult time for the dance world, and for the arts as a whole. American Ballet Theatre just had to cancel its 2021 spring season. How are your former colleagues doing?