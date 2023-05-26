Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Javier Fuentes eagerly shares his passion for cooking at one of Chicago's acclaimed steakhouses.

Fuentes, a native of Northwest Indiana, is the executive chef of Steak 48, located on Wabash Avenue in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Steak 48 is the brainchild of Jeffrey and Michael Mastro.

Fuentes has been working his culinary magic as executive chef at the restaurant since October of 2022. The chef said he has a "background in steakhouses" as he's worked in restaurants throughout Chicagoland as well as Los Angeles, the Poconos and other locales.

"I always liked the reputation of Steak 48 and the Mastro brothers," Fuentes said, about the family-owned business.

Fuentes, who was born in Merrillville, grew up in Lake Station and Hobart. He currently resides in Miller Beach.

The chef, 44, said he was bitten by the culinary bug during his younger days of working in the field at Miller Beach Cafe under the guidance of Nicole Bissonnette and the late Gary Sanders.

"Gary and Nicole really opened my eyes about food," Fuentes said, adding he quickly found the culinary field to be an exciting place to be creative.

"I enjoy playing with ingredients and playing with flavors," he said.

CHICAGO — Steak 48 has tantalized Chicagoland diners with their refreshing and innovative fine dining experience in Chicago, presenting high-quality butcher cuts, fresh seafood, and premier service. James Beard Nominated owners Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, have spent almost a decade building a brand that sets Steak 48 apart from other American steakhouses.

“After years of learning from our guests, we chose to build this restaurant on the core foundation of kindness, consideration, and true hospitality,” says Jeffrey Mastro. “We know our guests can go anywhere they want for dinner and when they choose us that is a compliment that we do not take for granted. We focus strongly on the totality of the experience, taking care of our guests from start to finish to make sure everyone enjoys the best quality food with top-notch service that is always genuine and sincere.”

Executive Chef Javier Fuentes and Corporate Chef Marc Lupino locally source as many of their ingredients as possible to bring the freshest appetizers, entrees and desserts to their guests’ plates. To feature the finest steaks possible, Steak 48 has an on-site butcher shop that is kept at 40-degrees. Steaks then undergo a wet-aging process for 28 days before being expertly cut daily by masters of their craft. Once cutting is complete, their prime steaks are delivered to their kitchen’s 1800-degree broiler for their team of culinary experts to cook to perfection. They also serve other locally sourced meat items on their menu such as tender pork from White Marble Farms and succulent veal from Markham Farm.

Guests are welcomed in the entryway with a view of their 3,000-bottle wine vault and chic decor. From the restaurant’s dining room tables to the barstools, all items have been carefully sourced to add to the vibrant ambiance of each dining area. With over 12,000 square feet available, their dining space has been intricately planned to provide an aesthetic for any occasion. Quiet nooks offer intimate and romantic settings and larger dining spaces give groups and private parties a chance to engage in an energetic experience. The venue is perfect for a night out or a special occasion. Diners may choose to sit with a view of the kitchen and enjoy an experience not available in the typical steakhouse restaurant, as the culinary team can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling glassed-in kitchen. Steak 48 brings a contemporary atmosphere to Chicago’s fine dining scene. Steak 48’s interior was carefully designed by Testani Design Troupe, bringing modern, elegant designs to life.

The Chicago steakhouse features a lively bar where guests can enjoy specialty cocktails. They also offer a collection of semi-private suites with a view of their unique floor-to-ceiling glassed-in open kitchen. In addition to their expansive raw bar and prime-grade steak menu, popular sides include the Crème Brûlée Corn, Creamed Spinach made with smoked artichoke hearts, and the Alaskan King Crab & Rock Shrimp Mac & Cheese made with a Romano, Provel, Parmesan blend, and ‘a touch of Velveeta’. Popular desserts include the Triple Layer Key Lime Pie topped with whipped cream and lime ‘caviar’ and the Ultimate Warm Vanilla Caramel Cake topped with Vanilla gelato.

Steak 48 is located at 615 N. Wabash Ave. in River North and is open for dinner service Sundays – Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bar is open daily at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable and by calling the restaurant at (312) 226-4848. For more information about Steak 48, please visit www.Steak48.com and follow them on social media @steak_48.