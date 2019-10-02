• A very special performance is being held at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan at 8 p.m. Eastern today, as many music makers gather to celebrate the life of Midwest musician and Acorn regular, Peter Nye.
The "Peter Nye Memorial Open Mic" will find Nye’s musician friends coming to say farewell to the much beloved entertainer with music. A band of jammers who were especially close to Nye have adopted “For Pete’s Sake” for a band name, while hosting this evening's event in remembrance of Pete. No admission to attend, but donations to Pete's family are encouraged. More: acornlive.org.
• Guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso from Reggae Express Band sits in as special guest tonight with the house Jam Night band at Bottoms Up (1696 Thorton-Lansing Road) in Lansing. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. More: 708- 418-3877 or bottomsuponline.com.
• The Women of Motown created quite a buzz over Labor Day at The Hammond Marina. They return for their second Region performance on Saturday as the headline act for Crown Point's Oktoberfest being held at Bulldog Park Pavillion (183 S West St). Opening the event with some high steppin' music of their own is The Uptown Dance Band. More: 219- 661-2271 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• Despite being named Cash Box Magazine's "Male Vocalist of the Year" in 1965, appearing on all the top TV shows of the era, and having a half dozen Top 10 hit singles, Gary Lewis is perhaps one of the most overlooked and underrated of the '60s pop stars. He was always one of my favorites as a kid. This columnist is happy to report Lewis is still touring and bringing his old hits "This Diamond Ring," "Save Your Heart For Me," "Count Me In," "She's Just My Style" and others back to life. Catch Gary Lewis & The Playboys for an 8 p.m. show this Friday at The Shipshewana Event Center (760 S. Van Buren St.) in Shipshewana. Tickets: $19.95-$34.95 (Dinner/Theatre packages available). More: 888-447-4725 or facebook.com/ShipshewanaEC.
• A tasty night of rock 'n' blues will be found at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington) in Valparaiso on Friday as The Gerry Hundt Trio rips it up from 7-10 p.m. with help from special invited guest, Andrew Duncanson. Acoustic music by guitarist/vocalist Jason Murphy is found at Elements on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-242-8708 or elementswinebar.com
• Female fronted, multi-instrumentalist, power trio, The Accidentals, perform Saturday at Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The group released a pair of media-praised indie albums in 2012 and 2013. They have a folk-pop sound with a touch of classical/bluegrass influence added to flavor. Tickets for the 8 p.m.pm Eastern performance are $30. More: acornlive.org.
• Latin-pop trio Sandbox -- Jesse Hernandez, Mary Mystica and Buddy Goettsch -- get the grooves going on Friday at Casa Del Mar (650 Ridge Road) in Munster from 7:30-10:30 p.m. More: 219-836-5050.
• On Friday, The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. 2nd St.) in Michigan City welcomes back world class guitarist Peter Aglinskas, who plays a combination of jazz, soul and rock with a classical bent to it. More: lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
• Local songwriter, performer and studio producer Nicholas Kazonis is now hosting a 6:30-9:30 p.m. all ages welcome "Open Mic/Jam Night" on Tuesdays at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria in Crown Point (11319 Broadway). "One hundred percent of tips donated to music benefits local non-profit The Giving BackPack Foundation (thegivingbackpack.org). These tips assist students in need in the NWI area with school supplies who are less fortunate," said Kazonis. "Full Backline is provided, so players just need to bring their instrument, along with family and friends to see them perform. All ages and musical abilities are welcome." More: facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic.
• NWI solo acoustic performer Tim McCarthy dishes out everything from classic rock to modern radio hits this Friday from 6-9 p.m. at Miller Pizza Company (622 1/2 S. Lake St.) in Gary. More: millerpizza.net.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features their weekly "Karaoke 'N Tamale Night" every Thursday at 9 p.m., where everyone can pretend to be their favorite musical star. The AYCE "Fish Fry Friday" featured entertainment is classic rock combo, Phil 'N The Blanks at 8 p.m. Jam band Dead To Rights wraps up the weekend with a 9 p.m. start time on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Classic rock quartet Replay kicks out covers on Friday at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Rd.) in nearby Crete, Illinois. More: 708-672-9616
• If live jazz is your music of choice, The Marco Villarreal Project will be found performing a 7-11 p.m. show at Siam Marina (16846 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park this Friday evening. More: 708-407-8825. NWI jazzers can enjoy The Dan Moffett Swing Collective from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Asparagus (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville. More: 219-794-0000.
• Hall of Fame musician Chris Hillman, who is famous for being a member of such famous acts as The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Desert Rose Band, will guest this Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Hillman will be performing songs from all of those artists and newer material when he comes to perform an 8 p.m. Eastern concert at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan on Oct. 17. The long-running radio program's start time has been moved back one hour beginning this week. The new broadcast time is 1-3 p.m.. Stream the program real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.