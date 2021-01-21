A showdown at the border in ‘No Man’s Land’

Border tensions are boiled down to two families in “ No Man’s Land,” an uneven independent thriller with some redeeming qualities. Its heart, and homages to classic Westerns, are in the right place even if the work as a whole is neither as impactful nor epic as the filmmakers were striving for.

The film sets up two families on either side of the border. The Greers are American ranchers whose property exists in no man’s land, north of the Rio Grande but south of the fences. The Mexican family — they don’t get a last name — are just hoping to start a new life in America. But they have misfortune to cross through the Greers’ on a night that they’ve decided to patrol their lands. They’ve been frustrated that their cattle keep getting out when their fences are cut.

And about 30 minutes in, things come to a head in a tense showdown in the middle of the night. Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Lucas (Alex MacNicoll) have their guns drawn on the family, who are unarmed and panicked. The Greers speak no Spanish and don’t seem all that interested in the fact that Gustavo (Jorge A. Jimenez) speaks perfect English. The shouting continues and things go south quickly when the other son, Jackson (Jake Allyn), dashes into the situation to help and ends up shooting and killing Gustavo’s young son Fernando (Alessio Valentini) in the chaos. Lucas also gets shot.