A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'

Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic?

The franchise's constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel's webslinger overlap and collide in ways that are often entertaining and likely to be satisfying to fans, even if they still lack quite the Spidey sense tingle they're designed to provide an overdose of. This movie is like two Spider-Man jabs and a booster all in one. In its retrospective sweep and supergroup construction, “No Way Home” is Spidey's own “Endgame."