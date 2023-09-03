Considered America’s native spirit, September has been National Bourbon Heritage Month since designated so by the U.S. Senate in 2007. What better way to celebrate than a trip to Louisville, once known as the “Wall Street of Whiskey” before Prohibition shut it all down.

Up until then, the stretch of Main Street running parallel to the Ohio Riverwas lined with more than 30 distilleries, thus earning the nickname of Whiskey Row.

But the history of bourbon goes much further back to around the 1700s with credit given to Elija Craig (you might recognize the name as they’re still in the bourbon making business), an ordained Baptist preacher, educator, and entrepreneur who built the first papermills in Georgetown, Kentucky. But we don’t remember Craig for that, instead he’s said to have first aged his distilled product in charred barrels.

That’s not all though, enslaved people also contributed mightily to the state’s bourbon heritage including a man named Green who was renowned for his distilling skills and was sent to teach others. Green formed a friendship with a young runaway named Jack Daniels, and well, as they say, the rest is history. Fortunately, that history is now in ascendance, a renaissance started a decade ago when Heaven Hill opened the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. From that a resurgence of bourbon evolved with a plethora of bars, restaurants, cocktails, tours and fascination with the drink.

“Louisville’s whiskey distilling heritage dates all the way back to 1783 and was considered one of the city’s major industries until the enactment of prohibition in 1920,” said my friend Jordan Skora, a Louisville native who keeps me apprised of all things bourbon. “A century later Bourbon is back and bigger than ever with distillery tours selling out weeks in advance and two times the number of bourbon barrels aging for every person living in Kentucky.”

How big of a resurgence?

Consider this. This September, Grammy Award and Nobel Prize-winning American songwriter Bob Dylan is opening The Last Refuge, a bar, restaurant, and music venue inside a 150-year-old church in Louisville’s vibrant NuLu neighborhood. According to Skora, it will be a homeplace and brand experience for Dylan’s co-owned whiskey brand Heaven’s Door. Features include a retail store selling Heaven’s Door products, Dylan’s albums and books, a bar with a towering whiskey wall with more than 1,500 whiskey brands, and a second floor music venue in the church’s former sanctuary. During the project’s second phase, there will be an accompanying art experience showcasing not only Dylan’s artwork, but also multimedia displays and curated work by Kentucky artists.

Want to hone your cocktail making skills? At Angel’s Envy you can take one of their Behind the Bar classes, one in making Manhattans, and another in making Rye. They fill up fast so sign up on their website.

Visit a speakeasy at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, held behind a password protected door, and meet Tom Bullock, the first Black to write a cocktail book back in the early 1900s and known for his Manhattans and Mint Juleps. The actor portraying Bullock gives a talk in the dim lights of the speakeasy environment and whips up some drinks to go with his talk.

This Sept. 14-17, the four-day Bourbon & Beyond, called the "World's Biggest Bourbon & Music Festival,” held at the Highland Festival Grounds will be hosting headliners including Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys and Bruno Mars as well as numerous other internationally known entertainers. But beyond music, over a dozen distilleries will be there with more than 100 different varieties of rare, vintage and experimental bourbons to taste. And, because Louisville and Kentucky are culinary destinations, expect local and regional food vendors and chef demos. You may not want to go home.

And why should you with such happenings as the Urban Bourbon Trail, a curated list of great bars serving cocktails and a downloadable app for a discount at each stop?

What’s a visit to Louisville without stopping by the famed historic Churchill Downs racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby? The racing season kicks off its September meet on Sept. 14 with live Thoroughbred racing until the end of the month on Wednesdays through Sundays. You can curate your visit with such options as Twilight Thursdays, Stakes Room Brunch on Sundays, Senior Day on Sept. 22, and Downs After Dark on Saturday, Sept. 23. This year’s theme for the late-night event is Bourbon & Boots, a bonanza of music, bourbon, fashion, horse racing and Louisville biggest “honky-tonk.”

If you like your music bold, than check out Louder Than Life, which in 2019 was named the “Largest Rock Festival in America.” Held this year from Sept. 21-24 on the Highland Festival Grounds, entertainment includes Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day. Again, expect lots of pop-ups and vendors offering Kentucky whiskeys and local foods.

If you plan on staying, there are plenty of options. Opening in Mid-September is the Myriad Hotel, located in a former disco ball factory (yes, you read that right) in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood. The 65-room hotel has 15 unique room styles as well as two bunk rooms. The high-end amenities also include an outdoor pool and club, and Paseo, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

A personal favorite is 21c Museum Hotel, just a three minute walk from the Kentucky Performing Arts Center and other attractions. Known for its art installations and, at their restaurant Proof on Main, which was recently transformed by Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life Kentucky, a menu featuring regional and local cuisine as well as a selection of over 120 bourbons.

Other places to eat include Doc Crowe’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar located in an 1869 building that once housed the Bonnie Bros. Distillers warehouse. It’s a step back in time with brick walls and wood floors and the feel of times past. But the food is great including barbecue and flights of bourbon.

For planning a trip to Louisville, download a copy of Louisville Tourism’s annual Visitor Guide at gotolouisville.com.