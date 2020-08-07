A superb Rylance lifts up languorous 'Barbarians'

A novel like Coetzee's invites readers to fill in the blank spaces. On a screen, we tend to crave more specificity. The result, coupled with a too-languorous pace, is a film that's intermittently engrossing and always interesting, but less potent than it could have been.

“Barbarians,” is told in four chapters: Summer, Winter, Spring and Autumn. We begin in summer, with an arresting tableau of a desert landscape, snow-capped mountains far in the distance. (The movie was filmed in Morocco and Italy.)

The Magistrate, a loyal employee of the colonizing Empire who governs with an easy hand, is heading toward retirement when suddenly Colonel Joll (Depp) turns up. The Colonel has heard there's trouble brewing among the nomads who dwell along the border.

At first, Depp sounds, in tone and inflection, like he’s efforting his best David Bowie impersonation. His vibe is menacing and a little hip, too, with white gloves and those dark round glasses telegraphing Hollywood. “They protect one’s eyes against the glare of the sun,” he explains to the bewildered Magistrate, and somehow it sounds very nefarious.

The Magistrate tells him there's never been trouble in these parts — “once in every generation there is an explosion of hysteria about the barbarians,” he says, but it never amounts to anything.