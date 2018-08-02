Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City's Canterbury Summer Theatre's "A Texas Romance," described their production as a fitting finale to the 2018 season.
“We started the summer with ‘Graceland,’ which is a contemporary dramedy, and ‘A Texas Romance’ is a bookend of sorts to that,” he said. “’Graceland’ is a tale of contemporary family dysfunction, compared with the dysfunction in Texas in the 1920s.”
Running Aug. 2-4, "Romance" is the tale of Daisy Wilson, a widow in her 30s living in a small town in the Lone Star State in the late 1920s. Having lost her husband, who was shot by his mistress, Wilson is courted by a younger man, Garland Steinholden and faces conflict, both internal and external in the form of her older sister, Doris, in pursuing his advances.
"Romance" was penned by Texas-based playwright Ellsworth Schave, whose credits include plays such as "Down Along the Brazos," "The Turquoise Pontiac" and "Well-Traveled, but Not Known." "Romance" made its debut in Schave's home state more than a quarter century ago.
“It’s a great story,” Crawford said. “It’s a look at a funny set of relationship questions regarding being a widow and being young and vital … the whole concept of the younger man and older woman takes on a whole new point of view when you put it in 1928 in east Texas. I think our audiences are going to love it.”
Allison Miller is Daisy, Michael Davis is Garland and Jasey Gilbert is Doris in Canterbury’s “Romance.”
“It’s three people who work well together in close scenes,” Crawford said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
"A Texas Romance" is the final production of Canterbury Summer Theatre's 2018 season.