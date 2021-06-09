A tiny town, an old restaurant and the guys who gave it life

“There is an allure to Waverly, and I don’t know if it’s the size or the history or a combination of both,” Anderson says. “We have found it a charming place, and to have some music and arts and culture with what all Scott is doing at Standard Deluxe certainly helped, too.”

Anderson has fond memories of great meals and good times at both Peyton Place, which closed not long after he and his wife moved to town, and at the Yellow Hammer, which enjoyed a popular run before it, too, closed around 2010.

“I don’t remember a bad chef coming through there,” he says. “It was always good food. And, between both of those entities, it was always upscale dining. I wouldn’t say it was white tablecloth, but it was always upscale dining.”

The Waverly Local started to come together after Anderson’s old friend Watson came back to Auburn about six years ago to work as a chef at The Hound. He moved into the old neighborhood where he grew up, just down the street from his father, Douglas Watson, the former city manager for the City of Auburn.

Soon after Watson got back to town, he and Anderson started putting together a plan to open a place of their own.