A walk in the park?

“My marriage has been idyllic,” a club player confided to me, “like a walk in a park. But when my husband and I play bridge, it’s like Jurassic Park. Something goes wrong, and he turns into a beast.”

My friend was declarer at today’s 6NT in a duplicate event.

“I took the ace of clubs,” she told me, “and thought I might make an overtrick. But when I led a diamond to dummy’s ace, East discarded, and I couldn’t make six. My husband was irate. He growled that I should have played the six of diamonds to safeguard the slam. That never occurred to me. At duplicate, I thought I had to try for 13 tricks.”

Uncommon

Safety plays are uncommon at duplicate. At a “normal contract” — one most pairs will reach — you play for the maximum number of tricks. But here, North-South had reached 6NT with only 29 high-card points. Most pairs would stop at game or maybe six diamonds.

I agree with my friend’s husband. Since plus 1,440 will surely be a good result, South should play safe.

