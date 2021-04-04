 Skip to main content
A1 window

A1 window

Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve

Kouts players give a final wave to the Mustangs fans after receiving the Class A boys basketball state runner-up trophy on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Kouts had the makings of a movie-like script: two sets of twins, a scorekeeper with more than 1,000 games under his belt and Porter County's all-time leading scorer. All the Mustangs needed was to end their season with a win.

Making its first state final appearance, Kouts let opportunities slip against a stout defensive team.

Barr-Reeve led wire-to-wire for a 64-48 victory in the Class A state championship, capturing its second state crown in program history. Bellarmine recruit Curt Hopf turned in a dominant performance with a game-high 23 points and Class A state championship record 19 rebounds.

Senior twins Cole and Cale Wireman led the Mustangs with 21 points and 15 points, respectively. The star guards received a standing ovation from the Mustangs faithful when they were subbed out of their last high school game with 22.2 seconds left.

Kouts finished the season 29-3, losing 50-41 to Class 4A Bloomington South at the Wabash Valley Tournament on Dec. 26 and then 73-59 to Andrean on Jan. 13. The Mustangs finished the year scoring 75 points per game, the sixth-highest average in the state, but their 48 points Saturday were the third-fewest in a game this season.

Cole Wireman previously set Porter County's all-time scoring mark and finished with 2,141 career points. That's good for 32nd all-time in Indiana boys basketball history. His 50 combined points between semistate and state are the most for a Class A player in 16 years, according to John Harrell.

