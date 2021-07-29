ABCA honors Valparaiso:baseball team with academic honor

COLLEGE BASEBALL
ABCA honors Valparaiso: Valparaiso was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association with a Team Academic Excellence Award for the second straight season. Programs coached by ABCA members that posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale during the 2020-2021 academic year were recognized. On the field, Valpo accrued its highest league winning percentage since joining the prestigious Missouri Valley Conference and finished the season on a high note with two victories in the MVC Tournament for the first time since joining the league.
PRO GOLF
Smith takes 2-shot lead at World Invitational: Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational. Smith birdied his opening hole and followed it with eight pars before his run of birdies. Germany’s Matthias Schmid and Scotland’s David Drysdale were tied for second. The World Invitational, which is sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, sees men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously. Players will complete 18 holes at Galgorm Castle and 18 at Massereene Golf Club before a halfway cut is made in each tournament, with a further cut after 54 holes to the top 30 players and ties. In the women’s event, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the lead with American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi. England’s Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were two shots off the pace.
Sorenstam shares lead in US Senior Women’s Open: Annika Sorenstam shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday in her U.S. Senior Women’s Open debut for a share of the lead in the rain-suspended first round. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion in her Hall of Fame career, had six birdies and a bogey at Brooklawn Country Club. “I love the golf course,” Sorenstam said. “I was very happy how I played today. This course can be quite tricky around the greens. I realize I had a few slippery ones, but it was nice to finish on a high note.” Dana Ebster offset a double bogey on the par-5 seventh with an eagle on the par-5 11th — holing a 115-yard shot with a 9-iron — to join Sorenstam atop the leaderboard. The 51-year-old Ebster is a part-time golf instructor and assistant coach at Modesto Junior College in California. “I’m so thankful for my club back home, Turlock Golf and Country Club,” Ebster said. “They raised money for me to get here. I’m just the little club pro who came out, and so I’m super-excited.” All of the afternoon starters in the 120-player field were unable to finish. Play was stopped because of rain at 3:53 p.m. and suspended for the day at 5:15 p.m. About an inch of rain fell.