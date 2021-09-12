Abusing the weak two

The weak two-bid, a treatment devised decades ago and still in general use, promises a six-card suit and six to 12 points. A typical hand is K Q 10 8 4 2, 4, K 6 5, 8 7 4. Players who adhere to the textbook requirements want a decent suit. They avoid opening a weak two with a hand that would make a good dummy for contracts in other suits.

Weak two-bids are subject to abuse. They should be descriptive, but some players focus on the obstructive factor and use them despite all manner of flaws, especially when not vulnerable. I see openings on ratty five-card suits, with four cards in the other major and with side-suit voids. Players who indulge in such frivolity must reason that they have two opponents to fool but only one partner.

If your partner is a passed hand, you can take some liberties. In today's deal, South opened two spades on his chunky five-card suit after two passes. His action was lead-directing as well as preemptive. As it happened, he bought the contract.

West led the queen of clubs and then the jack and ten. It was hard for him to see that a trump shift was best, but after South ruffed the third club, he perversely led the king of trumps himself.