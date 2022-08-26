Acting on impulse

Once I was golfing with a friend, a good player who was off his game that day. After he hit his approach on 18 into a lake, he threw his clubs into the same lake and stormed off. Later I saw him wading into the lake, presumably to retrieve his precious clubs. Instead, he emerged with his car keys.

Impulsivity ruins many contracts. At today's 3NT, South promptly put up dummy's queen on the first heart. He no doubt expected it to win, but East's king covered. South played low, won the next heart and led a club, but when East won and led his last heart, West took three hearts. Down one.

Safe

South succumbed to impulse; he could always hope to score the queen of hearts later. South must play a low heart from dummy at Trick One, take the ace and lead a club. When East has the ace, the queen of hearts is safe from attack, and South has four clubs, two spades, two diamonds and one heart.

If West had the ace of clubs, South would still make 3NT if West had the king of hearts.

Daily question

You hold: S A 5 3 H Q 4 2 D 6 4 C K Q 9 8 4. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond two clubs, he rebids two diamonds and you try 2NT. Partner then bids three clubs. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner is trying to get out alive; he has no interest in either game or notrump. His bidding suggests a minimum, distributional hand with club tolerance. Pass. Partner's hand may be 76,53,AK10752,A73. To persist with 3NT would be a serious breach of discipline.