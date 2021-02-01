Activists wary of airport deportations as Biden moratorium tied up in court; immigration reform eyed

At the time, Chico argued the money is used to enable deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Since 2017, local protesters, including members of Resist NWI, have gathered on Fridays in the parking lot of the airport's terminal to denounce the deportations. Needleman said she fully expects protests to ramp up as the national dialogue on immigration reform does the same under the new Biden administration.

Charles Strietelmeier, a retired pastor from Augustana Lutheran in Hobart, helped fight GEO, a proposed immigrant detention center, from coming to the Region. He said he is hopeful for what Biden can accomplish.

"I'm all for safe borders and knowing who is who in the room, but our immigration policy has been broken for a long time, with no serious effort for reform, even as people are genuinely fleeing from harm," Strietelmeier said.

Strietelmeier said he is "absolutely thrilled" with Biden's decision to make immigration a priority on day one. But he, like many Americans, worry Congress will wind up in a state of gridlock for true reform.