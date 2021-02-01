Activists wary of airport deportations as Biden moratorium tied up in court; immigration reform eyed

GARY — When activist and retired educator Ruth Needleman arrived at the Gary/Chicago International Airport Friday, she was disappointed to see the familiar image of a charter plane waiting to transport federally detained, undocumented immigrants out of the U.S.
It was a much different picture the week before, on Jan. 22, when President Joe Biden issued an executive order placing a 100-day moratorium on deportations.
“We did a dance, a short-lived victory dance,” said Needleman, of Gary's Miller section, whose group has protested deportations on a near weekly basis at the Gary airport since 2017.
The cursory celebration is a perfect example of the inherent volatility of politics in Washington when it comes to immigration reform.
After Biden’s executive order, Region immigration attorney Alfredo Estrada also celebrated the move, but was equally quick to tell his clients — many of whom are living in the U.S. fighting deportation or seeking citizenship in one way or another — not to hold their breath.
“We see his wish list, and we know what kind of Congress we have, and we’ve been hearing about comprehensive immigration reform since soon after 1997,” Estrada said.
Estrada said he has been, rightfully, cautiously optimistic. A federal judge last week week granted the state of Texas a temporary restraining order against the moratorium, days after the Lone Star State sued the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security.
The lawsuit alleged that Biden's pause on deportations is unconstitutional, violates federal law, and that it would inflict “imminent and irreparable harm” on the border state.
The 14-day nationwide injunction was issued Jan. 26.
Estrada fully expects an appeal by the Biden administration that would allow the deportation pause to move forward while the lawsuit winds its way through the courts.
A spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to requests for comment last week for this story.
Who it affects
In to a Jan. 20 memo, DHS Acting Secretary David Pekoske informed his staff of the moratorium’s impact.
The memo states Biden's 100-day moratorium does not exempt the removal of individuals suspected of terrorism or espionage, those considered a danger to national security, and those who entered the U.S. or were apprehended at the border while trying to cross after Nov. 1.
The moratorium allows ICE to continue deporting non-citizens previously incarcerated for an aggravated felony who are determined to be a public safety threat, the memo states.
The 100-day moratorium is also designed to give DHS better use of its limited resources to secure the U.S-Mexico border and comply with COVID-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of DHS personnel.
Pekoske stated, with some exceptions, he was directing “an immediate pause on removals of any non-citizen with a final order of removal.”
The state of Texas has argued in its lawsuit that the moratorium violated federal law that states authorities “shall” deport immigrants who have final orders for removal.
Executive orders
Texas’ round-one victory in the suit was quickly celebrated by the state’s attorney general on Twitter, but Estrada said he’s hopeful Biden’s executive order will ultimately stand.
While the Texas court challenge shows the limitations of presidential executive orders that sidestep Congress, presidential orders can win out.
For example, Trump’s 2017 travel ban faced numerous legal challenges before the U.S. Supreme Court upheld it.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues, according to the Associated Press. He argued presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He also rejected the challengers' claim of anti-Muslim bias, the AP said.
Estrada said he believes there is enough case law on the power of issuing an executive order to aid the Biden administration in court, but there is relatively little case law on the moratorium issue.
“This (case) will have to go through the motions,” Estrada said.
Contracted with ICE?
Several news media outlets and former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson have reported over the years that the Gary Jet Center, one of the airport's fixed-base operators, has a contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency for use of the facility for deportations.
But Lynn Eplawy, company president for the Jet Center, told The Times last week the Jet Center holds no such contract.
Eplawy said the airport also does not, nor has it ever had, any contractual agreements with the federal government or an agency. Same goes for the Jet Center.
“That gets misrepresented a lot,” Eplawy said. “Yet somehow we’re in this dialogue of having an opinion on immigration as if it affects our business."
A spokesman for the airport, of the Chicago-based Resolute PR firm, said that because the airport receives federal funding, it is therefore “required to follow federal policies, including federal requirements to allow legally chartered aircraft to use the airport.”
Eplawy added that the Jet Center sells fuel to any aircraft that lands at the airport.
“We don’t get to pick and choose which aircrafts we fuel and which ones we don’t,” Eplawy said.
Asked about accusations the Jet Center profits greatly off deportations, she said: “Flights come in. They land. And then we fuel them, marshal them in, and that is why people believe we’re profiting off deportations.”
She likened the Jet Center and the airport’s role to a tollway that accepts toll fees from the passenger vans that travel deportees to the airport.
“To me, it’s no different from driving on a tollway and paying the fee. That’s the obligation of an airport or a road: To provide that transportation,” Eplawy said.
“I think we can all agree we’d happy to see immigrations policies improve for the better,” she added.
ICE Air Operations began using the airport for deportations in 2013.
Eplawy said a private charter aircraft handles the deportations, not a federal aircraft.
Yearslong fight
Deportations at the Gary airport have been the subject of periodic intense scrutiny over the years, including in fall 2018 when then-Chicago mayoral candidate Gery Chico suggested the city of Chicago pull out of a 1995 agreement that funnels $500,000 annually to the Gary airport.
At the time, Chico argued the money is used to enable deportations of undocumented immigrants.
Since 2017, local protesters, including members of Resist NWI, have gathered on Fridays in the parking lot of the airport's terminal to denounce the deportations. Needleman said she fully expects protests to ramp up as the national dialogue on immigration reform does the same under the new Biden administration.
Charles Strietelmeier, a retired pastor from Augustana Lutheran in Hobart, helped fight GEO, a proposed immigrant detention center, from coming to the Region. He said he is hopeful for what Biden can accomplish.
"I'm all for safe borders and knowing who is who in the room, but our immigration policy has been broken for a long time, with no serious effort for reform, even as people are genuinely fleeing from harm," Strietelmeier said.
Strietelmeier said he is "absolutely thrilled" with Biden's decision to make immigration a priority on day one. But he, like many Americans, worry Congress will wind up in a state of gridlock for true reform.
"I worry everything will fall into a state of bickering and inactivity and of increasing hostility. That's the worst-case scenario. I'm hoping that perhaps there are elements in each political party that can realize the need for substantial immigration reform that's effective at protecting our borders and still humane (to those seeking asylum)," Strietelmeier said.
According to the Associated Press, there are about 1.2 million cases backlogged in immigration courts.
Reform sought
On Biden's first day in office, he proposed an eight-year pathway to U.S. citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants residing here, and put Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” on the fast-track for green cards immediately.
Estrada said eight years is a long wait time for citizenship. He said he would rather see a tiered approach based on Dreamer status, criminal history, length of time residing in the U.S. and other factors.
Estrada said Biden's long-term immigration reform bill proposes eliminating what is known as the 3- and 10-year unlawful presence bans.
He explained that undocumented immigrants who leave the country after having been here unlawfully for more than 180 days are barred from returning for three years.
If you have been in the U.S. unlawfully for over a year and leave, the ban is 10 years.
If Biden's bill successfully passes Congress, previously disqualified immigrants can petition for permanent residency status.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said while he agrees with Biden's limited moratorium, "our nation’s leaders need to finally create a strong, well-defined immigration policy."