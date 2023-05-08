The musical "Into The Woods" is a special project for Brooke Ishibashi.

"I've been involved with the production since it premiered off Broadway a year ago," Ishibashi said.

At that time, the actor said "Into The Woods" was just supposed to be a two-week engagement celebrating Sondheim and marking his recent passing. Previously, it hadn't been performed in New York in two decades.

Ishibashi is currently in the touring production of "Into The Woods," portraying Florinda, one of Cinderella's stepsisters. The show plays to May 7 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

The actor said the production is a unique one and it's a story she's honored to be in.

According to Ishibashi, the production focuses on "human connection, storytelling and the human crisis."

Ishibashi originally was exposed to "Into The Woods" as a school kid.

"I fell in love with musical theater by watching the original production of 'Into the Woods.' My sisters and I memorized it from front to back," she said, laughing.

"Into The Woods" offers a different take on beloved fairy tales and the consequences of getting one's wishes.

Ishibashi explained that Act I involves "going after your wish" while in Act II showcases dealing with the consequences of getting that wish. The actor said, with her character Florinda, she wants to portray the "humanity" of the evil stepsister.

"I don't often play villains," she said.

Ishibashi said she's always liked the idea of doing live theater. "What first attracted me about it was the idea it was always going to be different," the actor said.

The actor said she loves the music in the show as well as the entire production.

"Everyone (in the cast) is so grateful to be here and carrying on Sondheim's legacy," she said.

Ishibashi said her grandmother, Mary Kageyama Nomura, was a big inspiration in her pursuit of the entertainment field. The actor is also the co-founder of the organization Be An Arts Hero. To find out more about Be An Arts Hero, visit beanartshero.com.

To find out more about Into The Woods, visit BroadwayInChicago.com and intothewoodsbway.com.