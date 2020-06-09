Addictive behavior

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I used to be addicted to the hokey pokey, but I’ve turned myself around.” — graffiti

Many learning players seem to have an addiction to drawing trumps; they fear having their side-suit winners ruffed. But there are plenty of reasons to delay. Keeping control of the play may be an issue.

At today’s slam, South takes the ace of hearts and cashes the king of trumps. When East discards, South can draw all the trumps and run the diamonds, but he will lose the last two tricks to West’s ace of clubs and East’s king of hearts.

Third trick

Declarer can instead lead a club at the third trick. West takes the ace and leads another heart, forcing declarer to ruff. South then has one fewer trump than West, but he can cope. He takes the A-K of diamonds and continues diamonds. If West ruffs, declarer can overruff in dummy, draw trumps and take the rest.

If instead West refuses to ruff a diamond winner, declarer discards dummy’s remaining clubs. He can ruff his last club in dummy.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 3 H A J 7 5 2 D 5 2 C K 10 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid one heart and he jumps to three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner’s jump-shift is forcing to game. He may have many different types of hands. Your hand is too promising to sign off at 3NT. Bid three spades, giving him some room to complete his description. If he bids 3NT next, you can raise to 4NT, “quantitative,” inviting slam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0