Adequate trumps

Daily Bridge

"How many trumps make a good trump suit?" an aspiring player asked me.

"The basic idea," I said, "is to play in a suit where you have more trumps than the opponents."

An eight-card trump fit is considered ample. (Depending on other factors, a 4-4 or 5-3 or 6-2 fit may be best.) A nine-card fit is more than ample; possession of a ninth trump may be significant.

In a pinch, a seven-card fit may work. Today's North-South land at four spades, the only makeable game. West leads the king of hearts.

Good trump

Suppose South ruffs the second heart, leads a diamond to dummy, ruffs a heart and takes three rounds of trumps. Then West is left with a good trump, and when he ruffs in, East can take two hearts.

Declarer has various ways to handle a 4-3 fit. When he has enough winners, as here, he can try to preserve trump control. South discards clubs on the second and third heart leads. If West then leads a fourth heart, South ruffs in dummy, draws trumps and has 10 tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q 10 7 H 6 D A K J 9 C 9 7 3 2. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one club. What do you say?

ANSWER: You should not double for takeout with a singleton heart, and your hand is too weak and too shapely to bid 1NT. Still, I suspect most experts would act. Some would overcall one diamond, others one spade. I am not fond of overcalling in a four-card suit, but that action would be defensible here.

