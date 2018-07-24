GARY – Sometimes it takes lots of hands to transform a neighborhood, one house at a time.
That's exactly what’s taking place at 4409 Lincoln St. in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.
On Tuesday, teams of teens, pre-teens and adults from Gary, Portage and Barrington, Illinois, mounted scaffolding onto the roof and removed water-damaged drywall and other debris from the ranch-style home as part of the Affordable Housing Project spearheaded by Christ United Methodist Church.
Approximately 18 months ago, Wells Fargo donated the house to Christ United Methodist Church “with a mandate to rehab it,” said Pastor G. Thomas Jones. “We decided to rehab this house and make it a home for a low- to moderate-income single parent family or veteran family.”
When the home is rehabbed, a lottery will be held to select a family, Jones said.
The church partnered with several construction and supply companies as well as St. Michael Episcopal Church in Barrington to begin the process of rehabbing the house. Among those companies are Lee Construction Co. of Gary, Solid Platforms Inc. of Hobart, Peoples Bank in Gary and Pepper Construction based in Chicago.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson provided support in addition to working alongside volunteers on Tuesday.
As the temperatures reached the mid-80’s on the sunny afternoon, the teams worked inside and outside the 1,200-square foot ranch home that originally featured three bedrooms and one bath.
“There’s rotted wood in the eaves. Inside is about 50 percent demolished. We’re down to the studs. Our goal is to get it water-proofed,” said Dave Pepper of Pepper Construction about the house that suffered water and fire damage.
Thirteen youngsters from St. Michael Episcopal Church took on this project as a mission trip, said Kay Lewis, who owns a home in Miller and leads the youth group at the Barrington church.
Originally the group was planning to help out in Michigan, but plans fell through, Lewis said.
“Then this came. It was like wow – all the God things lined up,” she exclaimed.
Youngsters from Portage and Gary also volunteered to rehab the home. Among them was Justin Skinner, 8, soon to be a fourth-grader at Glen Park Academy who helped carry out debris as the walls were torn down.
“I just want to help, and when I get to college I want to help the environment,” said Skinner, who plans to attend Harvard University.
Bringing together people from Northwest Indiana and Barrington, Illinois, “is a cross-cultural experience and as we know they need that,” Jones said.
“This church has been a leader in our community,” said Freeman-Wilson during the official kick-off ceremonies for the rehab project. “This is huge. The only way we build a city is one community at a time…This is what community is all about.”
Tim Schweigert, Wells Fargo branch manager for Lake County based in Dyer, agreed.
“It’s phenomenal to see so many people here support this renovation project that soon will be home for a low- to –moderate-income single-parent family or veteran family,” Schweigert told those gathered. “As a financial sponsor of this home, we’re excited to support this project and the local community here in Gary.”
Wayne Wells, who lives next door to the home being rehabbed, said the project “is good. It brings the neighborhood back up.”