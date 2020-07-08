After 35 seasons, MTV's 'The Challenge' still going strong

Lavin, who’s hosted for 25 seasons, says rival shows pay attention.

“They are looking at our show and saying, ‘OK, maybe we can do (this).’ So it’s like, ‘Oh, I see you — I see you ‘Survivor.’”

Another aspect has been upped this season: its cinematography.

“I think that people generally gravitate to something that makes you feel like you’re in it. And that’s been my goal,” said Jason “Ninja” Williams, this season’s director of photography.

This season, dubbed “Total Madness” with a post-apocalyptic theme, was filmed in a Cold War bunker outside of Prague — a far cry from the cushy digs contestants are accustomed to. Williams, one of the few Black cinematographers in television production, said while he doesn’t scout other competition shows, he is inspired by Hollywood.

“When I first started (on) ‘The Challenge,' we didn’t have gimbals. We didn’t have slow motion cameras,” said Williams, who’s worked occasionally on the show since 2009. “Now, the market has allowed them to be so much more accessible to us. And then we can actually provide these different angles and shots and really interesting tricks that you would normally see in a film.”