After grief, Bebel Gilberto recovers her zen with new album

Bebel, who was born in New York and spent most of her young life on the road with her father, living among other places in Rio de Janeiro, Berlin, New York and Mexico City, has charted an international career.

She recorded “Agora,” her first album in six years, for PIAS Recordings in New York with her friend Thomas Bartlett, who has produced acts such as St. Vincent, Norah Jones and Florence + the Machine. The song “Tão Bom" ("So Good"), a dreamscape of strings, is about reconnecting with Bartlett after years apart.

She wrote “O Que Não Foi Dito” for her father at the end of 2017, when she was about to receive power of attorney. She had been shuttling back and forth to Brazil to appear before a judge and trying, with limited success, to convey to interested parties that the move had nothing to do with money, and instead ensuring a means to pay her father's basic bills.

“I was just trying to organize his life so he could have better living, because he was abandoned,” she said. João famously became reclusive in his final years.

The song features a somber, shifting bed beneath a plea she be allowed to provide care. She sings that she’ll have to try to teach him in this half of life, a reversal of roles from their first act when he knew how to do everything.