After injury layoff, Matt Koontz back where he belongs for Hanover Central

CEDAR LAKE — It didn’t take long for Hanover Central junior quarterback Matt Koontz to get reacclimated to the rigors of high school football.

Returning from offseason injuries to his left hand and foot, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was inserted into Friday’s 35-0 shutout of River Forest late in the first quarter with the Wildcats up 14-0. He completed his first two passes before getting popped on a keeper up the middle.

“I feel good, but it definitely felt a little weird to get hit,” Koontz said. “I haven’t got hit in a while, so I definitely took some licks.”

Koontz, who completed 104 of 181 passes for 1,891 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, has been out of commission since running into a fence playing baseball in March.

He had surgeries to repair his broken hand and torn ligaments in his foot. It’s been a long, arduous process to get back.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “I just trusted my coaches. The coaches know where I’m at, and I trust my teammates and everybody who is helping me on the road to recovery. We’ll see how it goes.”

In a little more than a quarter of action against River Forest, Koontz completed 5 of 8 passes for 49 yards and rushed for another 22 yards on three carries. It was a good start for him in his first action for Hanover (4-0).

“Hopefully, I’m able to start next week, depending on how I do in practice,” he said.

Koontz had his first full week of live practice prior to the River Forest game, so Hanover coach Brian Parker wanted to ease his star quarterback back into the fray.

“We wanted to put him in a position to succeed,” Parker said. “I felt with the 14-point lead and we were kind of settled with some good field position, that was a really good time to put him in there.

"It was just getting him out there, going through a cadence, accepting a snap, accepting signs and just getting our guys into their stuff. There’s some hiccups along the way, and that was to be expected when it came to him being out there. It was great having (No.) 13 on the field.”

Parker knows how valuable Koontz is to the success of the Wildcats, who are in arguably the toughest Class 3A sectional around with the likes of Calumet, Rensselaer and West Lafayette. Koontz is a dual threat, having rushed for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.

“Matt is a threat, and the foot is good to go now,” said Parker, who said it will be a gradual return for Koontz. “We’ll see how the practice week goes. It could look something similar to what we saw (Friday).

"It could be him, because we get a lot better because Tony (Bartolomeo Jr.) goes back to receiver. Tony was a starting outside receiver for us last year. He brings a lot to that position that we really haven’t had up to this point.”

Bartolomeo, a senior, has filled in admirably at QB, completing 38 of 57 passes for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Tony has been doing a really good job,” said Koontz, who helped him as much as he could on the sidelines. “I would give him tips and tell him what I could see.”

Make no mistake about it, Koontz gives Hanover an added dimension on offense.

“The vibe was different in the backfield, and I felt the fans feel that, too when (Matt) stepped on the field,” senior running back Kyle Haessly said. “He’s definitely a dual-threat quarterback, and so is Tony as well. It’s different when we have our guys back in their original spots.”