3 House committee chairmen hail from Northwest Indiana

The leader of the Indiana House is tasking a third Northwest Indiana Republican with evaluating and managing the flow of key legislation next year.

Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, recently promoted Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, to chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Aylesworth spent the past two years as vice chairman of the farm-policy panel.

He joins Jim Pressel and Ed Soliday as the only Region representatives selected to lead one of the 23 permanent committees in the 100-member House. Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, heads up Roads and Transportation; Soliday, R-Valparaiso, chairs Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications.

The top Democrats on each committee, likely including several representatives and senators hailing from Northwest Indiana, are expected to be announced before the Jan. 9, 2023, start of the General Assembly’s four-month annual session.

Under House rules, committee chairmen have broad powers to decide which legislative proposals receive committee attention, can revise measures as they see fit, and determine whether legislation advances out of committee to the full House for further action.

“I’m excited about the talents and wide range of experience that our chairs will bring to their committees, and I look forward to working closely with each of them,” Huston said.

“As we head into the budget session, we have many challenges and opportunities in front of us, and I’m confident in our team’s abilities to vet and pass policies that put Hoosiers first.”

Aylesworth has served in the Republican-controlled House since 2014 representing southern Lake and Porter counties. After last year’s redistricting, his 11th House District now includes most of Newton County and northwest Jasper County.

He’s a former Porter County councilman and Porter County commissioner, as well as past state president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

“I’m honored to be appointed as chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. I look forward to using my 33 years of farming experience to support our hardworking farmers, and continue finding ways to help move this industry and agriculture innovation forward,” Aylesworth said.

Soliday has represented the Valparaiso area in the House since 2006. He oversaw transportation policy in the chamber for eight years before becoming utilities chairman in 2019.

“Indiana continues to be a part of the global conversation surrounding energy and telecommunications,” Soliday said. “From expanding rural broadband to ensuring Hoosiers have sustainable, reliable and affordable energy, we’ll continue to work on how to improve our state’s most essential services, which impact our pocketbooks, Hoosier jobs and the environment.”

Pressel is in his fourth term representing LaPorte County. He initially was chosen in 2021 to lead the House roads committee.

“As the ‘Crossroads of America,’ it’s critical we maintain safe and reliable infrastructure in the smallest and largest communities throughout our state. Hoosier taxpayers expect nothing less, and as chair of this committee, I’ll continue working hard to ensure Indiana remains at the top of the list for the best infrastructure in the country,” Pressel said.