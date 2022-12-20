'Basketball' is theme of 2023 Indiana State Fair

Indiana’s annual festival commemorating all things agriculture next year will honor a sport played worldwide that indisputably was “grown” in the Hoosier State.

Standing at center court behind the Governor’s Residence in Indianapolis, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that “basketball” will be the theme of the 2023 Indiana State Fair, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment and what it means to be a Hoosier,” Holcomb said. “Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century — which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.”

Visitors to the fair will find a basketball amusement park, exhibits honoring Indiana’s basketball legacy, daily basketball storytelling events and Indiana Pacers meet-and-greets, among other basketball-related activities and events at the fairgrounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis, whose coliseum has hosted high school basketball championships, all-star games and the early years of the Pacers.

“The Indiana Pacers and the Indiana State Fair are both quintessentially Hoosier brands, and the coliseum and fairgrounds are, in the minds of so many fans, so closely linked to the Pacers’ ABA championship teams and players,” said Rick Fuson, Pacers CEO.

“We are thrilled that this partnership will celebrate the game of basketball, the birthright of every Hoosier and such an important part of our state heritage.”

The 2023 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to run July 28 through Aug. 20, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.

Fest Fare: Indiana State Fair feeds Hoosiers hungry for new foods Fest Fare: Indiana State Fair feeds Hoosiers hungry for new foods Deep Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich Inside Out Grilled Cheese Piggy Popcorn with Sweet Yum Yum Sauce Deep Fried Sugar Cream Pie The Waybetter Strawberry Milk Shake Caramel Apple Elephant Ear Dessert Nachos BBQ Pork Potachoes Peach Cider Slush Birthday Cake Shake Gourmet Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese