Charlie Puth offers energetic show at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre

Enthusiastic fans filled the house recently for Charlie Puth's "One Night Only" show at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre.

Puth, who is touring in support of his latest album "Charlie," performed a 90-minute show featuring a good amount of his new material as well as his hits.

"I didn't realize how tall this place was," said Puth, early in the show as looked up at the multiple balconies in the Auditorium Theatre.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to do the show tonight," he said, as he welcomed fans to his concert. He said he lost his voice in Boston, where he performed prior to the Chicago engagement.

Puth delivered the tunes "Charlie Be Quiet!," "Light Switch" and "There's a First Time For Everything' at the beginning of the show. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter proved he's a personable entertainer during his performance.

He frequently addressed his fans and made comments about different songs on his playlist. Puth danced around the stage quite a bit and also played the piano and keytar during his show. He proved he's a consummate entertainer who seems to really enjoy entertaining a crowd.

Among songs Puth delivered to his audience were "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Loser," "No More Drama," the catchy "That's Hilarious," the smash hit "Attention," "Tears On My Piano" and others.

Puth also treated fans to his rendition of "Stay," a song he wrote for Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi and ended his engaging show with the poignant "See You Again," which he and Wiz Khalifa had a hit with.

Puth's Chicago concert was one of only 12 special shows on this new tour which started on Oct. 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

To learn more about Puth's recent tour, visit charlieputh.com. Upcoming shows include Los Angeles, Nov. 9; London, Nov. 28; Paris, Dec. 1; Amsterdam, Dec. 4 and Berlin, Dec. 6.