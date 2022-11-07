 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlie Puth offers energetic show at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre

  • 0
Global Citizen

Charlie Puth is seen performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Puth recently performed at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

 Brittainy Newman/AP Photo

Enthusiastic fans filled the house recently for Charlie Puth's "One Night Only" show at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre.

Puth, who is touring in support of his latest album "Charlie," performed a 90-minute show featuring a good amount of his new material as well as his hits.

"I didn't realize how tall this place was," said Puth, early in the show as looked up at the multiple balconies in the Auditorium Theatre.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to do the show tonight," he said, as he welcomed fans to his concert. He said he lost his voice in Boston, where he performed prior to the Chicago engagement.

Puth delivered the tunes "Charlie Be Quiet!," "Light Switch" and "There's a First Time For Everything' at the beginning of the show. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter proved he's a personable entertainer during his performance.

People are also reading…

He frequently addressed his fans and made comments about different songs on his playlist. Puth danced around the stage quite a bit and also played the piano and keytar during his show. He proved he's a consummate entertainer who seems to really enjoy entertaining a crowd.

Among songs Puth delivered to his audience were "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Loser," "No More Drama," the catchy "That's Hilarious," the smash hit "Attention," "Tears On My Piano" and others.

Puth also treated fans to his rendition of "Stay," a song he wrote for Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi and ended his engaging show with the poignant "See You Again," which he and Wiz Khalifa had a hit with.

Puth's Chicago concert was one of only 12 special shows on this new tour which started on Oct. 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

To learn more about Puth's recent tour, visit charlieputh.com. Upcoming shows include Los Angeles, Nov. 9; London, Nov. 28; Paris, Dec. 1; Amsterdam, Dec. 4 and Berlin, Dec. 6.

Curtain Call for 'Six'

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts