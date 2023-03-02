A second-generation farmer growing popcorn, corn, soybeans and wheat near Indianapolis has been selected to lead the Indiana Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday his appointment of Don Lamb of Lebanon to head the state agency that oversees more than $35 billion of Indiana's annual economic output.

"In looking for a new executive director for the Indiana Department of Agriculture, it was important to find someone who would be a strong steward of our land and all that it produces," Holcomb said. "Don truly cares about the Hoosier ag community and securing Indiana’s place as a global leader in the agricultural industry for generations to come."

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is, by law, Indiana's secretary of agriculture and rural affairs. She said she looks forward to working with Lamb.

"Don engrained himself in the agricultural community at an early age, not just focusing on his own operation," she said. "He has the leadership skills to not only lead the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, but to (lead) the state’s ag industry into the future."

Lamb said taking charge of Indiana's agriculture agency is the only job that ever could get him off the farm: "I am excited to work with the great team at ISDA and to become an even better advocate for this industry I love."

Lamb is due to take up his new post March 13.