The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years.

State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.

House Bill 1557 also requires the state ag agency submit a report to the General Assembly by July 1, 2024, detailing its findings and recommending potential legislation.

State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer, the sponsor, said he expects the report will show whether Indiana lawmakers need to take action in future years to deter development in favor of preserving the state's farmland in the name of food security.

"I consider it a farmland protection bill," Culp said. "To meet the nutritional needs of the world, we need farmers on the farm growing food."

Culp is in his first term representing in the House various rural areas of Northwest Indiana, including portions of Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties, and all of White County.

As is tradition, he was gently hazed while presenting his first proposal by Democrats asking puzzling questions about his legislation.

However, unlike most first-year lawmakers, Culp parried the questions well, prompting state Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, to ask how he was so composed under pressure.

"I come from county government, where I served as a commissioner for 18 years, and I've dealt with folks like you before," Culp said to Summers.

"What kind of folk do you think I am?" Summers asked.

"Challenging," Culp said, prompting knowing laughter and applause from the House members.

His proposal for a state inventory of lost farmland now goes to the Senate.

