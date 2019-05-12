For Alexander Serrano, nursing is more of a calling than a profession.
“I stumbled upon the nursing field through an event that happened my junior year of high school. I remember I was walking down the hallway and not too far ahead from me I witnessed another student fall to the ground and start to have a seizure,” Serrano says.
“I remember wanting to help but feeling frozen because I had no idea what to do ... from that day forward I was inspired to pursue a career that would give me the skills and knowledge to act quickly and help out in those situations.”
Serrano has been working for Franciscan Health since 2015, when he started as a nurse on a medical floor, and then became a full-time nurse in the Emergency Department.
Tina Partain, nurse supervisor at Franciscan's Hammond, Munster and Dyer campuses, says Serrano’s willingness to help out is extraordinary.
“He works every floor. He’s an ER nurse but he’ll work rehab, anywhere in the hospital. A lot of nurses would say 'that’s not my practice, I’m not comfortable with that.' A lot of people just don’t like to float in general, but he’s all about it. And he still likes his job,” she says.
According to Serrano, the hardest thing about nursing and the most rewarding are very closely related.
“It’s difficult working with someone when they are at their most vulnerable state,” he says. “However, it’s equally rewarding being a part of a patient’s journey through illness and wellness. ... You are trusted to provide comfort, compassion, and security to someone during their uncertain moments in life,” Serrano says.
Serrano says the secret to his success as a nurse and as a team player is his love of learning, which goes back to his experiences at Munster High School, from which he graduated in 2011.
“That move to Munster highly influenced who I am today by surrounding me with great teachers who guided me through high school and prepared me for college,” Serrano says. “Socializing with my peers who all had different cultures and backgrounds also expanded my values and appreciation of life.”
Partain says Serrano’s also is gifted with the ability to help agitated patients.
“He doesn’t talk back, he’s just really compassionate,” she says. “He really talks to the patient and usually he reels them in, you know he brings them back to his level.”
Serrano’s nursing philosophy reveals some of the reasons his approach is so effective, an approach that has led him to be recognized as a top nurse in the Region.
“The most important thing you can do for a patient is to be empathetic and listen,” he says. "I believe this sets the foundation needed for a patient to be receptive to their treatment and patient education needed to better their health.
“If you can show a patient early on that you value their input and feelings, it can make a world of difference.”