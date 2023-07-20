When Alicia Keys is in the house, the atmosphere in any venue is always supercharged.
Songstress/musician Keys brought her rousing show to Chicago on July 18 and performed to an enthusiastic crowd of fans.
The entertainer is currently on her Keys to the Summer Tour, which began at the end of June in Fort Lauderdale and will end Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.
Keys' Chicago show began a little after 9 p.m. with the singer delivering her hit "Fallin.'" Her stage, which was in the round, was the perfect setup for fans to watch the show, which featured Key's piano right in the center of the stage.
The singer/songwriter/keyboardist is always able to capture the attention of her fans in her live performances as she powerfully belts out her hits, and skillfully plays the piano.
Keys delivered a mix of songs featuring many of her hits and covers as well.
Among tunes on the playlist were "You Don't Know My Name," "Teenage Love Affair," "Come For Me," a strong cover of Usher's "My Boo," "Superwoman" and "A Woman's Worth."
Highlights of the Grammy-winning singer's show included a dynamic version of "Girl On Fire," "Empire State of Mind (Part II)"; a superb cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and "No One."
Keys' vocals remained powerful throughout the show and the singer occasionally spoke to the audience. Keys is definitely personable on stage and is always a spitfire of energy.
The show ended with a perfect performance of the big hit "If I Ain't Got You."
Among upcoming stops on the Keys to the Summer Tour are July 24 in Austin, Texas; July 27 in Denver; July 28 in Salt Lake City; July 30 in Seattle and Aug. 1 in Oakland, Calif.
For more information on Keys and the tour, visit
aliciakeys.com.
