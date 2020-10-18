All aboard: Model railroads enhance public gardens

Fernwood’s outdoor railway garden is just one of a fascinating selection of gardens featuring miniature railroads open to visitors this fall and winter.

Closer to home, the railway garden at Purdue University Northwest's 360-acre Gabis Arboretum in Valparaiso is open until Oct. 31, coinciding this month with its Trail of Scarecrows, the annual competition where students work together to create a scarecrow based on themes, books and characters. So a visit to see the railway garden also should include a perusal — and vote on — the scarecrows that line the edge of the prairie, one of many ecosystems in the arboretum.

The G-gauge model train takes visitors through our country’s steam engine history, moving across prairies as the laying of rails opened up markets and expanded the U.S. by shipping goods, grains, livestock and people. The Gabis Railway Garden shows how railroads impacted the Civil War, the Industrial Revolution and how we became the country we are now. But even more, it’s fascinating to watch.

Because of COVID, guests need to reserve a timed-entry ticket online and to practice social distancing.