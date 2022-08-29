All-America OL Patterson questionable for Irish at No. 2 OSU

RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish's opener against No. 2 Ohio State.
Patterson has been dealing with an injury to his right foot for about two weeks. Freeman said he did expect the fifth-year senior to practice this week.
"We'll see as we get closer to gametime where he'll be, but I would say he's questionable right now," Freeman said.
Patterson was one of the best centers in the country last year for Notre Dame and a preseason All-American. He was listed as the starter at left guard on the Irish's first depth chart of the season, released Monday.
Patterson's injury gave Zeke Correll an opportunity to earn the start at center.
Linebacker Marist Liufau, who missed all of last season with a broken leg that required surgery, is listed as a starter. Liufau was limited at times during preseason practice, but Freeman said the senior was ready to go.
- Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say
- Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA
- Missing Region woman found, police say
- UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision
- Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say
- Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution
- Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting
- Woman charged in wake of Region police officer's resignation in public indecency case
- Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say
- Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding
- Charges filed against 3 after police shoot suspect outside sporting goods store
- U.S. Steel puts forward contract proposal USW deems unacceptable: 'Most of them worked from home'
- Portage girl wakes to man outside her bedroom door threatening to rape her, police say
- Prep football scoreboard for Week 2
"I don't expect any limitations on Marist Liufau," Freeman said.
The Irish are more than a two-touchdown underdog at Ohio State on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!