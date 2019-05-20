VALPARAISO — Prosecutors were saddled Monday with the challenge of pursuing an attempted murder trial without the testimony of the alleged victim.
The man shot was barred from taking part in the trial because he has twice dodged attempts to bring him back to the area for a pretrial interview in the case against Valparaiso resident Lee Glover Jr., defense attorney Russell Brown said.
The witness, who lives in Oklahoma, was offered a car ride to the airport Friday, plane tickets, a hotel room locally and meal expenses, yet could not be coaxed to make the trip, Brown said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford postponed the trial, which was supposed to start Tuesday. It is now scheduled for July 23, with a pre-trial hearing June 24.
Bradford also ordered that Glover be released from jail because of the failure to try him within 180 days of his arrest, Brown said. The requirement applies when the accused has not bonded out of jail.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski voiced confidence in pursuing the case without the help of the alleged victim, saying they would be doing so if he had been killed in the shooting.
Valparaiso police said they were called out at 3:07 a.m. July 1, 2016 in response to gunshots and found a man lying in the grass with gunshot wounds to his side.
After transporting the man to Porter Regional Hospital and before transferring him to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, he reportedly told police a female acquaintance called him at 2:30 a.m. saying she had an argument with her roommate and had moved some of her possessions to a vacant building across the street in the 300 block of Union Street.
She asked if he could pick up the items and hold on to them, which he initially agreed to do for $10, police said. The man picked up the items and when the woman called back, he said he wanted $40 because of the large quantity.
When the woman began arguing, the man said he upped the price to $50, police said. The man said he overhead the woman' boyfriend, who is Glover, threaten, "you better sleep on the floor," referring to a drive-by shooting.
When Glover and the woman showed up at the shooting victim's home, he said he and the woman began moving items into the couple's car while Glover just stared at him, police said. Glover then made two unsuccessful attempts to stab the man with a small knife, before the man punched Glover in the face.
Glover walked back to his Dodge Charger, retrieved a shotgun, pumped it once and fired, missing the man, police said. As the man fled, a second shot was fired that struck him.
Glover told officers, "I shot him, but it was in self-defense," police said.
The woman reportedly told police Glover became upset when the man starting asking for more money to retrieve her items.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.