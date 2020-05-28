Alzheimer's Association to host virtual program on coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a free virtual education program, COVID and Caregiving, at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The program is for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, including family caregivers, home health aides and those who work in long-term care facilities. It will cover a range of topics, including:

• The impact of COVID-19 on people living with dementia

• Tips caregivers can use to help the person with dementia follow hygiene recommendations

• Information for caregivers whose loved ones are in long-term care facilities

• Ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when working with in-home care providers

• Activities to engage the person with dementia

• Symptoms of caregiver stress and strategies for coping